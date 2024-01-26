OTHERS SAY: The election rematch that few American voters want

Polls reveal that a majority of American voters aren't happy about a potential rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Yet that's what the country seems poised to endure.

Nikki Haley insists she will stay the course. But she trails Trump by 40 points on her home turf, according to ABC News, and a loss there would effectively end her campaign.

Haley's decision to hang on--not surprisingly, the subject of much vitriol and bombast from Trump--may reflect a pragmatism stemming from the former president's legal hurdles. Perhaps she's positioning herself as her party's alternative should Trump be unable to make it to November as a result of one or more dalliances with the judicial system.

Democrats are terrified that No Labels, which includes a handful of prominent former Democrats and Republicans, could complicate matters for unpopular and foundering Biden. This has led to the spectacle of progressives tarring Trump as a "threat to democracy" while they work feverishly to discredit what could be a viable third alternative for many voters. One might conclude their devotion to democracy has its limitations.

Trump has his own polling problems as he continues to play to his ardent base rather than work to attract moderates and independents into his coalition. The race may look very different in a few months given Trump's legal issues, the ups and downs of the economy, and the evolving outlook of voters.

A Trump-Biden rematch appears inevitable, but there are enough minefields ahead for both candidates to keep it interesting.