Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

MEET 42-129 (32.6%)
LEE'S LOCK Hit Scene in the sixth
BEST BET U.S. Army in the 10th
LONG SHOT The Big Calhouna in the eighth
CONFIDENCE RATINGS
****confident choice***plenty to like
**things to like*educated guess
1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500
MEMES*** lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a tough-luck defeat at Del Mar, and the quick veteran drops to the bottom and picks up a leading rider. SHADY DAREDEVIL has not raced since June, but he showed excellent early speed in his debut at Churchill and represents a high percentage trainer-rider team. DANCIN ROCKET finished second at this price in his seasonal debut, and he has enough speed to be in a perfect position turning into the stretch.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
4 MemesTorresMartin7-5
9 Shady DaredevilSantanaCasse7-2
7 Dancin RocketJordanMartin4-1
1 Bourbon On FireBowenPuhl6-1
10 Dalton's RutrowBaileySwearingen12-1
3 Secret HonorEsquivelBahena12-1
6 My Brother MikeBealmearHewitt20-1
11 Cadillac CowboyQuinonezMilligan20-1
13 Nacho ChromeEsquivelVan Berg20-1
5 Amazing SuccessDe La CruzHornsby30-1
12 Motown CollectionZimmermanRone30-1
8 Light Horse HarryPusacChleborad30-1
2 More Money MoGallardoEspinoza30-1
14 Outlaw RunHarrCline30-1
2 Purse $45,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000
ANTIGRAVITY** is the class of the field with earnings nearing the $400,000 mark, and a couple of poor turf races have muddied his form. MOTOWN MUSIC defeated entry-level allowance runners only two races back at Remington, and trainer Robertino Diodoro switches to his go-to rider. BEAVER HAT raced poorly last summer at Saratoga, but a return to his Midwest form will put him close at the finish.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
2 AntigravityJuarezWard3-1
3 Motown MusicTorresDiodoro7-2
9 Beaver HatAsmussenAsmussen9-2
5 City LegendSantanaAltamirano5-1
1 Make NoiseHarrCline6-1
7 Home VisitArrietaBroberg8-1
6 Bizzy LegsBealmearStuart10-1
8 Get Back GoldieBejaranoO'Neill12-1
4 ColosiZimmermanPetalino30-1
3 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500
HUMOR ME NOW** was a decisive two-turn maiden winner last season at Oaklawn, and he is showing upbeat works for new and winning trainer Chris Hartman. LEVY rallied in consecutive second-place finishes in Kentucky, and he is dropping in price and looms a threat if fit in his return from a freshening. LEGENDARY LORE was beaten a head at this condition at Turfway, and a case can be made he is better on dirt.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
1 Humor Me NowLanderosHartman3-1
8 LevyBejaranoMoquett4-1
11 Legendary LoreAsmussenAsmussen7-2
6 RunningforcashEsquivelContreras6-1
7 Heir to GreatnessTorresBroberg8-1
9 Colonel BartonBowenPuhich10-1
12 Unstable PrincePusacMartin15-1
4 Commander RexVazquezRufino12-1
10 Traffic BossQuinonezMilligan20-1
5 AssumptionZimmermanChleborad20-1
2 Howl YeahJordanWilson20-1
13 VincenzinoVazquezMcKnight20-1
3 Fetchs BrahmWalesFires30-1
14 Point BlankHarrFires30-1
4 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight
BELLAJU** is an unraced filly who is a full sister to a pair of stake winners, and she closed her debut preparations with the fastest non-gate work of the morning Jan. 10. GENEROUS LOVER raced close to a strong pace in a third-place finish last spring at Churchill, and she appears to be training smartly for her return. LEMON MUFFIN has finished with energy in three consecutive second-place finishes, and the consistent filly is racing on Lasix for the first time and also competes against older fillies for the first time.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
6 BellajuHernandezDiodoro9-2
4 Generous LoverLeparouxSchultz3-1
9 Lemon MuffinJuarezLukas5-2
8 Blue SquallTorresMorse3-1
5 Queen ClancyFuentesVon Hemel6-1
7 PopperinaAsmussenMoquett10-1
1 Hurricane FireZimmermanMartin15-1
2 Feelin My OatsQuinonezPetalino20-1
3 Callin for DollarsBowenMilligan30-1
5 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000
ESSENTIAL BUSINESS*** has won 3 of 7 races on dirt, is dropping to the lowest price of her career and has earned the fastest Beyer figures. EQUILOVE gave way after contesting the pace on a muddy track Jan.6, but her previous two races in California were good enough to make her a danger. BALL GOWN cleared her first claiming condition in a seven-length win at Keeneland, and she is taking a slight jump in price following a narrow defeat under an apprentice rider.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
4 Essential BusinessCourtO'Neill8-5
14 EquiloveSantanaMiller7-2
2 Ball GownTorresSharp4-1
6 Awesome ViewFuentesCalhoun9-2
10 Taking Charge DesiArrietaWilliams6-1
9 Scarlet PositionHarrCline10-1
1 LichitaDe La CruzJansen12-1
3 NeversaynoletsgoVazquezRufino15-1
5 Mia BabyJuarezHaran15-1
7 Spoiled RottenZimmermanMartin20-1
8 ChaparritaEsquivelSilva20-1
12 Chasing ShadowsBaileyRiecken30-1
11 Derby Day LassieBowenMilligan30-1
13 KoalaBowenJewell30-1
6 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight
HIT SCENE**** was beaten only a head, while nearly 10 lengths clear of third in his only start last season at Oaklawn, and he figures to be stronger and faster as a newly turned 4-year-old. RYNO WRECKER made a clear early lead and held on well to be second-best in his career debut, and he will be tough to beat with any kind of improvement. GOD'S COUNTRY has been forwardly placed in two competitive third-place finishes at this level.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
1 Hit SceneQuinonezOwens5-2
10 Ryno WreckerTorresFires3-1
7 God's CountryEsquivelGonzalez4-1
3 BurlsworthBejaranoMoquett4-1
12 Macho StrikerFuentesRosin15-1
8 Haulin IceJuarezSchultz10-1
11 Big Andy MortVazquezDiVito12-1
4 Devils ForkSantanaOrtiz15-1
5 Yeagers StrategyHernandezWitt15-1
2 All Green LightsArrietaPrather15-1
13 WelcometoarkansasHarrCates20-1
14 HayahlookatmeZimmermanMartin20-1
9 Empyreal ShadowBealmearVillafranco30-1
6 It's a Rainy DayBowenMilligan30-1
7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000
MUST BE LOVE** is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and the speedy gelding appears the one to catch and beat. STELLAR TAP has not raced since August, but he shows a pair of fast breezes and his best Beyer figures have been in one-turn races. MISTER SHARPIE has won or been close at the wire in four consecutive races.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
3 Must Be LoveTorresDiodoro5-2
8 Stellar TapAsmussenAsmussen3-1
4 Mister SharpieJordanJordan9-2
1 InvariablyVazquezRufino5-1
7 RackataptapBealmearHewitt8-1
13 Cartel QueenArrietaMott7-2
5 Roman GiantPusacLoy12-1
2 Chelsea DaggerBarbosaMcKnight15-1
6 TungstenHernandezVillafranco20-1
9 Warhorse WestBowenRone20-1
11 Mo ChoctawZimmermanChleborad30-1
12 Galactic EmpireBejaranoMartin20-1
14 Chisholm TrailArrietaAnderson20-1
10 Hallow PointDe La CruzSchleis30-1
8 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight
THE BIG CALHOUNA** broke poorly in her debut, but she showed talent to reach contention turning for home before surrendering in a 10th-place finish. She had a sharp subsequent gate drill and may surprise. WHEN I LOOK AT YOU was beaten in a photo finish when sprinting in her debut at Churchill, and she returns to the sprint game after pressing the pace and tiring in a route race at Keeneland. SPIRITUAL LADY was likely best when narrowly defeated in a troubled trip Dec. 31, and she may be good enough to move up and win.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
3 The Big CalhounaEsquivelSantamaria15-1
1 When I Look At YouLeparouxMcPeek5-2
6 Spiritual LadyTorresSharp3-1
4 Happy N SmilingSantanaOrtiz9-2
2 Wise MissGallardoRobertson5-1
5 Bent HaloHernandezWitt15-1
11 All Things GoBowenPuhich8-1
9 She's Not a JokeJordanMartin20-1
12 No Pay No HayZimmermanPuhl20-1
7 IntrusionQuinonezMilligan30-1
8 Catholic SueBealmearHewitt30-1
10 Safecracker SueChuanHewitt50-1
9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance
HAPPY IS A CHOICE** broke a bit tardy and raced wide through the turn in a deceptively good fifth-place return from vacation, and big improvement is possible with a sharp break from the gate. BOURBON BASH has not won a race since 2022, but he has been beaten less than a length in consecutive races, while earning the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. HALMSTAD was a fast maiden allowance sprint last season at Keeneland, and he is adding blinkers for new and winning trainer Joe Sharp.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
2 Happy Is a ChoiceVazquezOrtiz9-2
5 Bourbon BashTorresLukas9-5
12 HalmstadEsquivelSharp8-1
4 Distorted ProArrietaRobertson6-1
3 B MinorHernandezDiodoro6-1
8 Wicked AgainAsmussenAsmussen5-1
1 Plausible DenileSantanaDiVito15-1
10 Lips Say BlissChuanMedina15-1
9 Media MogulLanderosCaster20-1
11 Afleet SkyBowenMilligan30-1
7 Ready ShoesFuentesWilson30-1
6 Flying HoudiniBealmearWest50-1
10 Purse $142,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming
U.S. ARMY*** has trained smartly at Houston since a decisive stake win at Remington, and he is a versatile runner in good hands. NOTARY finished a close second in a similar field 20 days ago, and he knows how to win and he drew a favorable post. WINNEMAC AVENUE defeated entry-level allowance rivals over this track last month, and the winner of two straight has route speed and the talent to threepeat.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
5 U.S. ArmyQuinonezDavis3-1
1 NotaryEsquivelHernandez7-2
6 Winnemac AvenueVazquezDiVito9-2
3 EscapologistLeparouxMcPeek5-1
2 Full ScreenSantanaCasse6-1
4 Lucky BossBarbosaContreras12-1
13 Logical MythTorresDavis12-1
12 ArdanwoodGallardoRobertson15-1
9 AlejandroFuentesAsmussen15-1
11 Ethical JudgementAsmussenAsmussen20-1
10 Uninvited GuestLanderosHartman20-1
7 Trident HitBejaranoMoquett20-1
8 ArmagnacArrietaMott20-1