Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

MEET 42-129 (32.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Hit Scene in the sixth

BEST BET U.S. Army in the 10th

LONG SHOT The Big Calhouna in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MEMES*** lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a tough-luck defeat at Del Mar, and the quick veteran drops to the bottom and picks up a leading rider. SHADY DAREDEVIL has not raced since June, but he showed excellent early speed in his debut at Churchill and represents a high percentage trainer-rider team. DANCIN ROCKET finished second at this price in his seasonal debut, and he has enough speed to be in a perfect position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 MemesTorresMartin7-5

9 Shady DaredevilSantanaCasse7-2

7 Dancin RocketJordanMartin4-1

1 Bourbon On FireBowenPuhl6-1

10 Dalton's RutrowBaileySwearingen12-1

3 Secret HonorEsquivelBahena12-1

6 My Brother MikeBealmearHewitt20-1

11 Cadillac CowboyQuinonezMilligan20-1

13 Nacho ChromeEsquivelVan Berg20-1

5 Amazing SuccessDe La CruzHornsby30-1

12 Motown CollectionZimmermanRone30-1

8 Light Horse HarryPusacChleborad30-1

2 More Money MoGallardoEspinoza30-1

14 Outlaw RunHarrCline30-1

2 Purse $45,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

ANTIGRAVITY** is the class of the field with earnings nearing the $400,000 mark, and a couple of poor turf races have muddied his form. MOTOWN MUSIC defeated entry-level allowance runners only two races back at Remington, and trainer Robertino Diodoro switches to his go-to rider. BEAVER HAT raced poorly last summer at Saratoga, but a return to his Midwest form will put him close at the finish.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 AntigravityJuarezWard3-1

3 Motown MusicTorresDiodoro7-2

9 Beaver HatAsmussenAsmussen9-2

5 City LegendSantanaAltamirano5-1

1 Make NoiseHarrCline6-1

7 Home VisitArrietaBroberg8-1

6 Bizzy LegsBealmearStuart10-1

8 Get Back GoldieBejaranoO'Neill12-1

4 ColosiZimmermanPetalino30-1

3 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

HUMOR ME NOW** was a decisive two-turn maiden winner last season at Oaklawn, and he is showing upbeat works for new and winning trainer Chris Hartman. LEVY rallied in consecutive second-place finishes in Kentucky, and he is dropping in price and looms a threat if fit in his return from a freshening. LEGENDARY LORE was beaten a head at this condition at Turfway, and a case can be made he is better on dirt.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Humor Me NowLanderosHartman3-1

8 LevyBejaranoMoquett4-1

11 Legendary LoreAsmussenAsmussen7-2

6 RunningforcashEsquivelContreras6-1

7 Heir to GreatnessTorresBroberg8-1

9 Colonel BartonBowenPuhich10-1

12 Unstable PrincePusacMartin15-1

4 Commander RexVazquezRufino12-1

10 Traffic BossQuinonezMilligan20-1

5 AssumptionZimmermanChleborad20-1

2 Howl YeahJordanWilson20-1

13 VincenzinoVazquezMcKnight20-1

3 Fetchs BrahmWalesFires30-1

14 Point BlankHarrFires30-1

4 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

BELLAJU** is an unraced filly who is a full sister to a pair of stake winners, and she closed her debut preparations with the fastest non-gate work of the morning Jan. 10. GENEROUS LOVER raced close to a strong pace in a third-place finish last spring at Churchill, and she appears to be training smartly for her return. LEMON MUFFIN has finished with energy in three consecutive second-place finishes, and the consistent filly is racing on Lasix for the first time and also competes against older fillies for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 BellajuHernandezDiodoro9-2

4 Generous LoverLeparouxSchultz3-1

9 Lemon MuffinJuarezLukas5-2

8 Blue SquallTorresMorse3-1

5 Queen ClancyFuentesVon Hemel6-1

7 PopperinaAsmussenMoquett10-1

1 Hurricane FireZimmermanMartin15-1

2 Feelin My OatsQuinonezPetalino20-1

3 Callin for DollarsBowenMilligan30-1

5 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

ESSENTIAL BUSINESS*** has won 3 of 7 races on dirt, is dropping to the lowest price of her career and has earned the fastest Beyer figures. EQUILOVE gave way after contesting the pace on a muddy track Jan.6, but her previous two races in California were good enough to make her a danger. BALL GOWN cleared her first claiming condition in a seven-length win at Keeneland, and she is taking a slight jump in price following a narrow defeat under an apprentice rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Essential BusinessCourtO'Neill8-5

14 EquiloveSantanaMiller7-2

2 Ball GownTorresSharp4-1

6 Awesome ViewFuentesCalhoun9-2

10 Taking Charge DesiArrietaWilliams6-1

9 Scarlet PositionHarrCline10-1

1 LichitaDe La CruzJansen12-1

3 NeversaynoletsgoVazquezRufino15-1

5 Mia BabyJuarezHaran15-1

7 Spoiled RottenZimmermanMartin20-1

8 ChaparritaEsquivelSilva20-1

12 Chasing ShadowsBaileyRiecken30-1

11 Derby Day LassieBowenMilligan30-1

13 KoalaBowenJewell30-1

6 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

HIT SCENE**** was beaten only a head, while nearly 10 lengths clear of third in his only start last season at Oaklawn, and he figures to be stronger and faster as a newly turned 4-year-old. RYNO WRECKER made a clear early lead and held on well to be second-best in his career debut, and he will be tough to beat with any kind of improvement. GOD'S COUNTRY has been forwardly placed in two competitive third-place finishes at this level.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Hit SceneQuinonezOwens5-2

10 Ryno WreckerTorresFires3-1

7 God's CountryEsquivelGonzalez4-1

3 BurlsworthBejaranoMoquett4-1

12 Macho StrikerFuentesRosin15-1

8 Haulin IceJuarezSchultz10-1

11 Big Andy MortVazquezDiVito12-1

4 Devils ForkSantanaOrtiz15-1

5 Yeagers StrategyHernandezWitt15-1

2 All Green LightsArrietaPrather15-1

13 WelcometoarkansasHarrCates20-1

14 HayahlookatmeZimmermanMartin20-1

9 Empyreal ShadowBealmearVillafranco30-1

6 It's a Rainy DayBowenMilligan30-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

MUST BE LOVE** is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and the speedy gelding appears the one to catch and beat. STELLAR TAP has not raced since August, but he shows a pair of fast breezes and his best Beyer figures have been in one-turn races. MISTER SHARPIE has won or been close at the wire in four consecutive races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Must Be LoveTorresDiodoro5-2

8 Stellar TapAsmussenAsmussen3-1

4 Mister SharpieJordanJordan9-2

1 InvariablyVazquezRufino5-1

7 RackataptapBealmearHewitt8-1

13 Cartel QueenArrietaMott7-2

5 Roman GiantPusacLoy12-1

2 Chelsea DaggerBarbosaMcKnight15-1

6 TungstenHernandezVillafranco20-1

9 Warhorse WestBowenRone20-1

11 Mo ChoctawZimmermanChleborad30-1

12 Galactic EmpireBejaranoMartin20-1

14 Chisholm TrailArrietaAnderson20-1

10 Hallow PointDe La CruzSchleis30-1

8 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

THE BIG CALHOUNA** broke poorly in her debut, but she showed talent to reach contention turning for home before surrendering in a 10th-place finish. She had a sharp subsequent gate drill and may surprise. WHEN I LOOK AT YOU was beaten in a photo finish when sprinting in her debut at Churchill, and she returns to the sprint game after pressing the pace and tiring in a route race at Keeneland. SPIRITUAL LADY was likely best when narrowly defeated in a troubled trip Dec. 31, and she may be good enough to move up and win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 The Big CalhounaEsquivelSantamaria15-1

1 When I Look At YouLeparouxMcPeek5-2

6 Spiritual LadyTorresSharp3-1

4 Happy N SmilingSantanaOrtiz9-2

2 Wise MissGallardoRobertson5-1

5 Bent HaloHernandezWitt15-1

11 All Things GoBowenPuhich8-1

9 She's Not a JokeJordanMartin20-1

12 No Pay No HayZimmermanPuhl20-1

7 IntrusionQuinonezMilligan30-1

8 Catholic SueBealmearHewitt30-1

10 Safecracker SueChuanHewitt50-1

9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

HAPPY IS A CHOICE** broke a bit tardy and raced wide through the turn in a deceptively good fifth-place return from vacation, and big improvement is possible with a sharp break from the gate. BOURBON BASH has not won a race since 2022, but he has been beaten less than a length in consecutive races, while earning the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. HALMSTAD was a fast maiden allowance sprint last season at Keeneland, and he is adding blinkers for new and winning trainer Joe Sharp.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Happy Is a ChoiceVazquezOrtiz9-2

5 Bourbon BashTorresLukas9-5

12 HalmstadEsquivelSharp8-1

4 Distorted ProArrietaRobertson6-1

3 B MinorHernandezDiodoro6-1

8 Wicked AgainAsmussenAsmussen5-1

1 Plausible DenileSantanaDiVito15-1

10 Lips Say BlissChuanMedina15-1

9 Media MogulLanderosCaster20-1

11 Afleet SkyBowenMilligan30-1

7 Ready ShoesFuentesWilson30-1

6 Flying HoudiniBealmearWest50-1

10 Purse $142,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

U.S. ARMY*** has trained smartly at Houston since a decisive stake win at Remington, and he is a versatile runner in good hands. NOTARY finished a close second in a similar field 20 days ago, and he knows how to win and he drew a favorable post. WINNEMAC AVENUE defeated entry-level allowance rivals over this track last month, and the winner of two straight has route speed and the talent to threepeat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 U.S. ArmyQuinonezDavis3-1

1 NotaryEsquivelHernandez7-2

6 Winnemac AvenueVazquezDiVito9-2

3 EscapologistLeparouxMcPeek5-1

2 Full ScreenSantanaCasse6-1

4 Lucky BossBarbosaContreras12-1

13 Logical MythTorresDavis12-1

12 ArdanwoodGallardoRobertson15-1

9 AlejandroFuentesAsmussen15-1

11 Ethical JudgementAsmussenAsmussen20-1

10 Uninvited GuestLanderosHartman20-1

7 Trident HitBejaranoMoquett20-1

8 ArmagnacArrietaMott20-1