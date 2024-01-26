Rogers-Lowell Chamber announces deadline extension for submitting essays as part of National Civics Bee

ROGERS -- Students considering entering the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce Civics Bee now have more time to do so.

The Civics Bee application deadline has been moved back to Feb. 19, the chamber said in a news release. The extension is due to the effects of recent winter weather throughout the nation.

The competition is open all Arkansas middle-schoolers -- grades 6-8 -- and those applying must submit a 500-word essay that offers a civics-based solution to a community problem, according to the chamber. Judges will select 20 essay finalists to participate in the local bee with the top 10 winners advancing to the state's live event. The first-place winner of the state finals will be invited to attend the National Civics Bee, presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.