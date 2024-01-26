GIRLS

BROOKLAND 51, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 39 Addy Vowell's 15 points pumped Brookland (21-2, 10-0 4A-3) past the Lady Warriors. Neely Coggins had 13 points and Kinley Morris logged 12 points for the Lady Bearcats.

COTTER 68, HAAS HALL BENTONVILLE 20 Addi Decker collected 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists as Cotter (16-7, 7-1 2A-1) won its eight consecutive game. Emma Jones scored 12 points, Shawna Foster churned out nine points and Kenna Collins contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Warriors.

DUMAS 64, DEWITT 18 Kendri Broughton had 22 points and eight rebounds to help Dumas (20-4, 8-0 3A-8) blast the Lady Dragons. Ziyaun McKinzie scored nine points and Steph Steen notched eight points for the Lady 'Cats.

GRAVETTE 60, PRAIRIE GROVE 57 Alexa Parker scored 21 points for Gravette (18-5, 8-1 4A-1) as it staved off a fourth-quarter rally. Dalacie Wishon had 14 points and Keeley Elsea collected nine points for the Lady Lions, who led 44-33 after three quarters. Lexi Henry put in 23 points and Ava Nall supplied 11 points for Prairie Grove (14-7, 4-5).

MAMMOTH SPRING 74, MAYNARD 46 Brynn Washam's 24 points led Class 1A No. 1 Mammoth Spring (28-4, 9-0 1A-3). Tay Davis scored 21 points, while Laney Young and Molly Corbett had 10 points each for the Lady Bears.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 50, IZARD COUNTY 41 Makensie Yancey had 11 points and Tinley Bailey scored nine points for Izard County (16-7, 7-4 2A-2), which was outscored 15-6 in the fourth quarter. Quinn Johnson added eight for the Lady Cougars.

BOYS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 69, LAMAR 64 Sam Maddox put in 17 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian (14-3, 7-0 3A-5) to its 12th straight conference victory. Deuce Williams scored 15 points and Grayson Wilson scored 12 points for the Mustangs. Webb Watson added 11 points for CAC.

COTTER 57, HAAS HALL BENTONVILLE 43 Ryan Benedict's 22 points and eight rebounds led Cotter (12-16, 7-3 2A-1), which won for the fifth time in six games. Kolby Woods tacked on 16 points for the Warriors. Ian Cribb had 15 points for Haas Hall Bentonville (13-14, 6-5).

DUMAS 50, DEWITT 25 Raylen Spratt had 20 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals for Dumas (19-4, 7-1 3A-8). Joseph Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats.

IZARD COUNTY 60, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 48 Jude Everett led Izard County (16-7, 8-3 2A-2) with 18 points as it turned back the Warhawks. Gabe Spray scored 16 points and Cash Arnhart provided nine points for the Cougars, who led 36-15 at halftime.

LEAD HILL 70, MOUNT JUDEA 20 Desi Loomis had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Lead Hill dominated Mount Judea in a 1A-1 East Conference game at Lead Hill. Nolan Turner added 11 for Lead Hill, which jumped out to an early 20-2 lead and a 37-9 halftime cushion. Malachi Faught led Mount Judea with eight.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 45, MAUMELLE 43 Walker Lewis' basket with three seconds left put Little Rock Catholic (9-9, 4-3 5A-Central) ahead for good. White finished with 17 points and Maddox Cliff had 14 points for the Rockets, who had lost its previous two games. Wallace Landrum added 12 points for Catholic.

MAMMOTH SPRING 60, MAYNARD 37 Garet O'Dell provided 16 points in a romp for Mammoth Spring (21-7, 9-2 1A-3). Curtis Michaels and Blake Rogers both had 10 points for the Bears.

VALLEY SPRINGS 63, GREEN FOREST 39 Nate Helams had 26 points to lead Valley Springs to a 3A-1 Conference victory at Green Forest. Keyton Carnahan added for Valley Springs (23-8, 4-4). Hesten Maybee led 15 points on five three-pointers for Green Forest (5-19, 0-8).

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

ATKINS 51, MAUMELLE CHARTER 45 Kadee Keaster struck up 14 points, 8 assists and 5 steals for Atkins (7-12, 2-6 3A-5), which ended a five-game losing streak. Makinley Coffman had 11 points, and both Ellie Taylor and Raina Willcutt each scored eight points for the Lady Red Devils.

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 70, DE QUEEN 63 Isis Wilson finished with 32 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals as Fairview (13-6, 6-1 4A-7) won its sixth straight game. Jordan Clary ended with 12 points, 10 assists and 4 steals for the Lady Cardinals.

COTTER 50, EUREKA SPRINGS 27 Kylee Chastain had 16 points as Cotter (15-7, 6-1 2A-1) won for the 10th time in its past 11 games. Laney Dwyer added 12 points for the Lady Warriors.

DOVER 54, LAMAR 50 Logan Young put in 18 points, and Kenzie McCrotty scored 14 points to ignite Dover (16-4, 6-2 3A-5), winners of three in a row and five of six overall. Lily Titsworth had 10 points, and Emerie Housley tallied nine points for the Lady Pirates, who led 32-28 at halftime.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 58, WYNNE 48 Lanie Welch had 25 points as Westside (17-8, 9-3 4A-3) had enough to pull away from the Lady 'Jackets. Liz Hufstedler scored 13 points, and Mattyx Cureton had 10 points for the Lady Warriors.

BOYS

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 61, DE QUEEN 35 Jaylen Goodwin scored 17 points, hauled in 5 rebounds and handed out 4 assists to send Fairview (14-6, 4-3 4A-7) to a huge win. Juney Atkins also scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kyleston Gill chimed in with 10 points and eight assists for the Cardinals.

COTTER 44, EUREKA SPRINGS 36 Ryan Benedict had 14 points for Cotter (11-16, 6-3 2A-1), which responded to Tuesday's loss at Yellville-Summit with a win. David Rogers tallied 10 points for the Warriors.

LEAD HILL 55, DEER 33 Lead Hill outscored Deer 20-0 in the third quarter and pulled away from the Antlers to take a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Deer. Kaden Baker had 14 points and 8 steals for Lead Hill, while Alex Gray added 13 points and Nicklas May pulled down 12 rebounds.

STRONG 84, FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE 34 Kedan Rogers paced Strong (9-7, 7-4 1A-8) with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Dontae Stringfellow scored 16 points, T.R. Johnson piled up 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Decoria Clemons added 11 points for the Bulldogs. Donquarious Page and Amari McHenry had nine points apiece for Strong.

STUTGART 60, CROSSETT 40 Cain Price posted 16 points and six rebounds as Stuttgart (7-14, 4-3 4A-8) drilled the Eagles. Landen Bryant had 16 points with four rebounds, and Tay Clark followed with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Ricebirds. Deontae Clark added eight points and 10 rebounds in the win as well.

SUBIACO ACADEMY 67, FOUNTAIN LAKE 48 Dillon Dettmering had 11 points for Fountain Lake (11-11, 2-7 4A-4), which fell into a 36-18 halftime deficit and was never able to catch up. Taylor Willis added nine points for the Cobras.