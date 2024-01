Subject to change

6A-Central

Bryant at Conway

Little Rock Central at Jonesboro

North Little Rock at Cabot

6A-West

Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Bentonville West

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Springdale at Rogers Heritage

5A-Central

Jacksonville at eStem

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Beebe

Little Rock Parkview at Sylvan Hills

Maumelle at Vilonia

5A-East

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Marion at Valley View

Searcy at Nettleton

West Memphis at Batesville

5A-South

El Dorado at Benton

Lake Hamilton at Texarkana

Sheridan at Pine Bluff

Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall

5A-West

Greenwood at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at Alma

Russellville at Van Buren

Siloam Springs at Harrison

4A-1

Gentry at Gravette

Huntsville at Berryville

Pea Ridge at Farmington

Prairie Grove at Shiloh Christian

4A-3

Blytheville at Southside Batesville*

Brookland at Jonesboro Westside*

Forrest City at Highland*

Highland at Trumann#

Wynne at Pocahontas*

4A-4

Dardanelle at Clarksville

Mena at Morrilton

Subiaco Academy at Ozark*

Waldron at Fountain Lake

4A-5

Bauxite at Clinton

Joe T. Robinson at Little Rock Christian*

Lonoke at Little Rock Hall

Pulaski Academy at Heber Springs

4A-7

Ashdown at Hope

Camden Fairview at Nashville

De Queen at Malvern

Magnolia at Arkadelphia

4A-8

Hamburg at Crossett

Mills at Watson Chapel

Stuttgart at Star City

Warren at Monticello

3A-1

Charleston at Booneville

Elkins at Flippin

Lincoln at West Fork

3A-2

Hoxie at Cave City

Newport at Mountain View

Salem at Tuckerman

Walnut Ridge at Melbourne

3A-3

Harrisburg at Piggott*

Osceola at Gosnell*

Rivercrest at Manila*

3A-4

Charleston at Booneville

Danville at Paris

Hackett at Cossatot River

Two Rivers at Cedarville

3A-5

Dover at Central Ark. Christian

Lamar at Baptist Prep

Maumelle Charter at Mayflower

Perryville at Atkins

3A-6

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Episcopal Collegiate at Helena-West Helena

Riverview at Pangburn

Rose Bud at LISA Academy North

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Fouke

Genoa Central at Bismarck

Glen Rose at Centerpoint

Jessieville at Prescott

3A-8

Lake Village at Camden Harmony Grove

DeWitt at McGehee

Smackover at Dumas

2A-1

Cotter at Greenland

Eureka Springs at Ozark Mountain

Haas Hall Rogers at Haas Hall Bentonville

Life Way Christian at Yellville-Summit

2A-2

Marshall at Sloan-Hendrix

Mount Vernon-Enola at Quitman

South Side Bee Branch at Izard County

White County Central at Cedar Ridge

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central at Earle

Cross County at Riverside

Marmaduke at Rector

2A-4

Magazine at Johnson County Westside

Mountainburg at Hector

Western Yell County at Mansfield

2A-5

Conway St. Joseph at Conway Christian

Cutter-Morning Star at Mountain Pine

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Bigelow

Magnet Cove at England

2A-6

Des Arc at Carlisle

Hazen at Marianna*

McCrory at Barton

Palestine-Wheatley at KIPP Delta

2A-7

Foreman at Horatio

Spring Hill at Acorn

2A-8

Fordyce at Woodlawn

Gurdon at Rison

Parkers Chapel at Ouachita

1A-1E

Deer at Alpena

Jasper at Kingston

1A-1W

Decatur at The New School

Ozark Catholic at Mulberry

Thaden at Founders Classical

1A-2

Shirley at Norfork

Timbo at Calico Rock

1A-3

Marked Tree at Armorel

Maynard at Ridgefield Christian

1A-4

Nemo Vista at Scranton

Sacred Heart at Wonderview

1A-5

Augusta at Midland

Marvell-Elaine at Brinkley

Scott Charter at Clarendon

1A-7

Blevins at Kirby

Lafayette County at Bradley

Mount Ida at Oden

Umpire at Taylor

1A-8

Emerson at Dermott

Friendship Aspire at Nevada

Hampton at Bearden

Hermitage at Strong

Nonconference

Guy-Perkins at Concord

Lead Hill at Moutain Home Christian

Omaha at Viola

#Girls only

*Boys only