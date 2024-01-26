SEC’s best expected for Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships are still a month away when the event will be held at the University of Arkansas' Randal Tyson Center on Feb. 23-24, but the Razorbacks' men's and women's teams will get an early look at their conference competition this weekend.

Arkansas, which swept conference indoor titles at home a year ago, is among nine SEC programs competing today and Saturday at the Razorback Invitational along with Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

"It's kind of like a boxing match, right?" Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said of hosting numerous SEC teams. "You come out the first couple rounds and it's just testing each other a little bit. Nobody's throwing any knockout punches.

"We're focusing on developing our athletes and moving them along so that when we are at the championship meets at the end of February, we have the guys in the right events and we're meet fit and ready to go."

Chris Johnson, in his first season at Arkansas' women's coach after being an assistant the previous 12 years, agreed with Bucknam's approach.

"We're going to pay close attention to what [other SEC teams] do, but most of the time that's after the fact," Johnson said. "We'll assess how they perform and how we match up with them and how we're going to be to take advantage of something they've shown us.

"But we're going to stay the course on our preparation to perform in the events that we feel are best-suited for us in the conference and national meets."

Arkansas sophomore Jordan Anthony, a transfer from Texas A&M who is a member of the football team as a receiver, will make his Razorback debut in tonight's 200 meters. Jordan also plans to run Saturday in the 60, where he finished second at last year's NCAA meet as a Kentucky freshman.

Wayne Pinnock, an Arkansas junior who is a two-time NCAA champion and five-time All-American, will compete in today's long jump. He was the silver medalist at the World Championships last summer for Jamaica.

Several Razorbacks will compete in the heptathlon today and Saturday looking to qualify for the NCAA Championships and prepare for the SEC meet. The group includes Yariel Soto Torrado, Daniel Spejcher and Marcus Weaver, who all scored in last year's SEC meet, along with transfer Jack Turner, an All-American from Texas-San Antonio, and freshman Gabriel Emmanuel.

"You're not doing the multi events every weekend, so this is a real important meet for that group of athletes," Bucknam said. "You're only going to get a couple chances to put up a mark, and it's going to be this weekend or the SEC weekend."

Arkansas will load up in Saturday's 3,000 with Lexington Hilton, Patrick Kiprop, Reuben Reina, Myles Richter, Elias Schreml and Josh Shearer.

Razorbacks senior high jumper Romaine Beckford, a transfer from South Florida where he won two NCAA titles, will compete tonight.

In women's competition, Arkansas freshman Shawnti Jackson will show her versatility by running the 60 today and 200 Saturday after winning the 400 in a meet record and career-best 52.10 seconds two weeks ago at the Arkansas Invitational. She has career-best times of 7.16 in the 60 an 22.91 in the 200.

Razorbacks running in the 400 on Saturday include Amber Anning, Kaylyn Brown, Ashanti Denton, Rosey Effiong, LilliAnn Nunley and Nickisha Pryce.

Along with a strong SEC continent, the field also includes Oregon, Southern California, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

"It's going to be an ultra-competitive meet," Johnson said. "I feel like our kids are ready to gear it up and represent the Arkansas Razorbacks."

The meet begins at 11:45 a.m. today with the women's pentathlon and starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with the heptathlon.

"This is a phenomenal, phenomenal athletic event this weekend," Bucknam said. "It's off the charts."