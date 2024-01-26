Shorthanded UA handles Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Mike Neighbors said he was curious to see how his University of Arkansas women's basketball team would respond against Kentucky on Thursday night after a 31-point loss at No. 9 LSU in its last outing.

Before the game started, the Razorbacks encountered additional adversity. Arkansas learned it would be without the SEC's top scorer and rebounder.

Taliah Scott (22.3 points per game) and Saylor Poffenbarger (12.3 rebounds per game) were unavailable to play due to injury. With the two out, Arkansas was left with eight scholarship players available.

The Razorbacks (15-6, 3-4 SEC) showed their seventh-year coach they have resolve and defeated the Wildcats 88-61 in front of an announced crowd 3,719 at Walton Arena.

Arkansas avenged a 73-63 loss from when the teams met in the SEC opener Jan. 4 in Lexington, Ky.

Sophomore guard Karley Johnson, who entered the game averaging 9 minutes per game, was inserted into the starting lineup and had a career-best 14 points and 6 rebounds in 36 minutes.

"We knew it was going to be a four-guard lineup, so we got Karley in there," Neighbors said. "I think our kids just really did an amazing job pumping her up, telling her how she could impact the game.

"And here's the thing: she's been really good in practice. I mean, we tend to only play seven or eight, and she's always been that next kid."

Johnson was one of five Razorbacks to score at least 13 points.

"I think it was the confidence from my teammates that helped me out the most," Johnson said. "I was struggling a little bit on offense, so I just focused on my defense. But [my teammates] told me anytime I'm open, I need to shoot."

The game also provided some irony. During the Razorbacks' 99-68 loss at LSU on Sunday, they fell behind 18-0.

Against Kentucky, Arkansas took an 18-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game.

"I thought Arkansas threw the first punch tonight, and we never regrouped," Kentucky Coach Kyra Elzy said. "I thought they went downhill early, and we did not handle that. We didn't rotate our defense.

"I thought they got to the free-throw line and had easy layups early, which I think affected us. Then when we went down, I thought we were panicked offensively: One pass, two pass, throw up a shot. We didn't make the defense shift and move."

Fifth-year Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter. Neighbors said earlier this week that he counts on his veteran to help a younger team battle through adversity.

Neighbors also said he eliminated some of the warm-up time his team -- which has fallen behind big early three times in SEC play -- has before a game. He noted he thought the Razorbacks looked fresher Thursday.

"I didn't realize that [it was 18-0]," Neighbors said. "I usually don't try to look at the score if we're playing well. If we're not playing well, I do. ... Whenever they scored their first basket, I reacted, and [associate coach Todd Schaefer] went, 'Hey, you know that's their first basket?'

"I was more locked in. I think we were all fresher. We had two really good days [of practice]."

The Razorbacks led 44-23 at halftime.

Daniels, who has started all 144 games of her career -- a program record -- said she took ownership of having the team prepared.

"I think it's just kind of something that's unspoken," Daniels said. "Me and [Neighbors] don't ever have a conversation. I just know that's what I have to do in order for us to get off to a good start.

"That was a big emphasis, because in the SEC we have not gotten off to good starts. Tonight, that was our main goal to get off to a good start. I think we did that, and so now the goal is to let that carry out throughout the whole game."

Kentucky showed some fight in the third quarter and narrowed the Arkansas lead to 52-36 with 5:01 remaining in the quarter. But back-to-back three-pointers by Carly Keats and Johnson ballooned the advantage to 22 points.

Arkansas led by 29 points late in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore forward Maryam Dauda recorded 16 points and 7 rebounds in 24 minutes, while Dauda, Emrie Ellis and Jenna Lawrence combined to limit Wildcats leading scorer Ajae Petty to 6 points.

"That kid worked her butt off this summer," Neighbors said of Petty. "For Maryam to do that job on her and hold her to 3 for 8 [was impressive]. ... And then [Dauda] got 16 and 7 on her own, 2 literal assists and probably another 4 or 5 hockey assists. She just continues to really mature and it's fun to watch because she's such a good kid."

Eniya Russell led Kentucky with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Samara Spencer (13 points) joined Keats (14), Johnson (14), Dauda (16) and Daniels (22) in double-figure scoring for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at Missouri on Sunday at 2 p.m. Central.

Arkansas guard Karley Johnson (left) scored 14 points for the Razorbacks on Thursday in their victory over Kentucky. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





