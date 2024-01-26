S&P 500 sets 5th straight record on economic news

NEW YORK -- Most U.S. stocks rose Thursday following the latest signal the economy remains much stronger than expected.

The S&P 500 added 25.61 points, or 0.4%, to 4,894.16 and set a record for a fifth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 242.74, or 0.6%, to 38,049.13, and the Nasdaq composite gained 28.58, or 0.2%, to 15,510.50.

IBM shares helped lead the market with a gain of 9.5% after the company reported a better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Four out of five stocks in the S&P 500 rose alongside it, but Tesla kept the market's gains in check with its drop of 12.1%.

The electric-vehicle maker reported earnings and revenue that fell short of forecasts and warned of lower sales growth this year. As one of the largest stocks on Wall Street, its movements carry extra weight on indexes, and it was the heaviest weight by far on the S&P 500.

Wall Street's main focus was on a report indicating the U.S. economy continues to steam ahead, demolishing last year's forecasts for an imminent recession because of high interest rates.

The economy grew at a 3.3% annual rate in the last three months of 2023, according to an initial estimate by the U.S. government. That was much stronger than the 1.8% growth economists expected, according to FactSet. Such a resilient economy should drive profits for companies, which are one of the main inputs that set stock prices.

The report also gave encouraging corroboration that inflation continued to moderate at the end of 2023. Hopes are high that inflation has cooled enough from its peak two summers ago for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year. That in turn would ease the pressure on financial markets and boost investment prices.

Such cuts would be a sharp turnaround from the prior two years of dramatic rate increases by the Fed, which was trying to get painfully high inflation under control.

"The headline data are the perfect mix of strong consumption and dropping inflation," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "This is exactly what you want to see if you are running the Fed and want to move rates lower this year."

A separate report showed that more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, but the number remains low relative to history and indicates a still-resilient job market.

Of course, critics say traders on Wall Street are still overly optimistic about how many times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024, and when it will begin. Traders are betting on a better than coin flip's chance for six cuts this year, which would be double what the Fed has indicated.

Wall Street also sided with guesses that the Fed would begin cutting rates as soon as March following the morning's economic report. They're now figuring on a better than 50% probability, according to data from CME Group.

"The problem for traders is that rate cut expectations still have a ways to go to adjust to the reality that the Fed doesn't need to be in a hurry to cut," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market on expectations for rate cuts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.12% from 4.16% before the report's release and from 4.18% late Wednesday. In October, it was at 5% and its highest level since 2007.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, earnings season continued to pick up the pace with more than two dozen companies in the S&P 500 reporting their latest results late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Shares of American Airlines rose 10.3% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was much stronger than what analysts were expecting. United Rentals jumped 13% after the equipment rental company reported stronger profit than expected, raised its dividend and said it would buy back $1.5 billion of its stock this year.

On the losing end of Wall Street, Humana shares tumbled 11.7% after the insurer reported worse results for the end of 2023 than expected. It also gave a forecast for the full year of 2024 that fell well below Wall Street's estimate because of higher medical costs. Other insurers also dropped, including a 3.9% fall for UnitedHealth Group.