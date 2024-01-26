Two killed in crash in Poinsett County

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Poinsett County, according to a preliminary report from the sheriff's office in that county.

Haley Smith, 26, of Trumann and an unidentified minor were fatally injured when the 2008 Buick Enclave that Smith was driving on Maple Grove Road near Trumann crashed near the intersection with Oscar Road, according to the report.

Deputies discovered the Buick upside down in a ditch on the west side of the road, submerged in standing water. The time of the crash was listed as 10:34 p.m.

An investigating deputy reported that it was raining at the time and the road was wet.