Tyson opens $355 million bacon production plant in Kentucky

Tyson Foods Inc. opened a new 400,000-square-foot facility in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday built with the latest technology and automation in bacon production.

The Springdale-based company spent $355 million on the facility and started construction back in February 2022.

Tyson Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said the innovative plant reflects a major investment in south-central Kentucky. According to a news release, the new plant is intended to position the company to capitalize on increasing its market for its profitable bacon products.

“This enables us to focus on the health and safety of our team members while also delivering best in class service for our customers,” he said in a news release.

The new facility is focused solely on bacon, and plans to produce 2 million pounds of Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand bacon per week. Tyson is a bacon category leader in food service and retail with Jimmy Dean products, which is the fastest-growing retail food brand over the past two years, according to the release.

The location of the plant was chosen in part because of its proximity to raw materials in the pork supply chain and to transportation lanes, while also allowing the utilization of pork bellies provided primarily by Tyson’s pork segment.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the grand opening, stating it marks a significant leap in Kentucky’s economic development and job creation.

“This plant embodies our vision for a flourishing Kentucky and symbolizes a new chapter of growth and prosperity in our state, thanks to Tyson Foods’ expansion,” he said.

The new plant will create nearly 450 jobs and will operate with two shifts, according to the company’s release.

The opening was preceded by a plant opening in Danville, Va., in November 2023, where Tyson produces fully-cooked chicken.

The Kentucky facility is a part of Tyson’s next generation of plants that include automation to minimize inconsistencies of labor and labor availability — something the company has invested $1.3 billion in already.

The new technology is designed to increase team member safety and enable real-time visibility to production, the company said.

The Kentucky plant will combine high-tech robots that help eliminate ergonomically stressful tasks like transporting large pork bellies, packing and stacking boxes, and safely moving products through production zones with driverless forklifts.

The company is also working with the south-central Kentucky Community and Technical College, to offer relevant technical training for its team members.

When it comes to the bacon produced in the facility, Tyson will be able to further innovate with new bacon flavors, cuts and products such as fully cooked bacon.

“Bacon is a growing category based on consumer demand, both at home and at restaurants, and our expanded production will enable us to lead this growth and drive innovation,” said Melanie Boulden, group president of Prepared Foods and chief growth officer in a statement.

Tyson is scheduled to announce its first-quarter earnings on Feb. 8.