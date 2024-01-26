UA made an early offer to DE





Relationships play a key role in recruiting, and for defensive end Colton Yarbrough, one of the top prospects in the nation for the 2026 class, his connection with University of Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has motivated him to visit the Hogs again.

Yarbrough, 6-5 and 236 pounds, of Durant, Okla., first visited Fayetteville for the Liberty game in 2022 and then for the Hogwild Hangout, a recruiting event for top prospects held July 29.

He said he's looking forward to attending Arkansas' Junior Day on Saturday and reuniting with Adams.

"It's been great the last few times I've been there and Coach Adams has been great ... and he shows a real interest in me and is genuine," said Yarbrough, who will be a junior next season.

Yarbrough, who has an 82-inch wingspan, received his Arkansas scholarship offer in the eighth grade.

Only Vanderbilt beat the Hogs to the punch and offered earlier. He's since added offers from Oregon, Michigan State, Penn State, Miami, Washington State, Tennessee, Colorado and others.

He said he appreciates Adams' honesty during the recruiting process and the relationship Adams has with his trainer, Sean Cooper.

"He just always talks about my game and shows me things I can correct and not just make it seem like everything is all good or tell me what I want to hear to recruit me," said Yarbrough, who has a 3.7 grade-point average. "But [he] truly tries to show me things to improve on and every time Coach Coop calls him, he answers,"

Three of the four major recruiting services rate Yarbrough as a 4-star prospect with 247 Sports listing him the No. 5 edge rusher in the nation for his class. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming is equally as high on Yarbrough and rates him as a 4-star plus recruit.

"He is the top player in Oklahoma for the 2026 class," Lemming said. "Great feet, terrific agility and body control and one of the best pass rushers in the country for that year. ... I've heard great things about him through some college coaches. Legit game-changer as a pass rusher."

Under Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, who is native of Grove, Okla., the Hogs have signed nine Oklahoma prospects in his five recruiting classes .

Arkansas' facilities, the SEC and Pittman also factor into Yarbrough liking the Hogs.

"Its close to home as well having a successful SEC program that close is good," he said. "Facilities are great as well and Coach Pittman is great dude. He likes Oklahoma guys and he's real with me."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News None

Colton Yarbrough highlights

arkansasonline.com/126yarbrough/





Colton Yarbrough





