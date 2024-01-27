



1,500 begin trekking north in Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico -- A new, smaller caravan of about 1,500 migrants started walking north from southern Mexico on Thursday, a week after a larger group that set out on Christmas Eve largely dissolved.

The migrants, most from Central and South America, said they had grown tired of waiting in Mexico's southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border. They said processing centers there for asylum or visa requests are overloaded and the process can take months.

The migrants carried a sign reading "Migrating is not a crime, it is a crime for a government to use repression against migrants." The group managed to walk past two highway control checkpoints Thursday as immigration agents and National Guard troopers stood by.

The Christmas Eve caravan once numbered about 6,000 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Central America, but after New Year's Day, the Mexican government persuaded them to give up their trek, promising they would get some kind of unspecified documents.

By the next week, about 2,000 migrants from that caravan resumed their journey through southern Mexico after participants were left without the papers the Mexican government appeared to have promised.

The migrants wanted transit or exit visas allowing them to take buses or trains to the U.S. border, but they were given papers restricting holders to Mexico's southernmost Chiapas state, where work is scarce and local residents are largely poor. By last week, only a hundred or two had made it to the border between neighboring Oaxaca state and the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, mainly on buses.

French premier vows to help farmers

PARIS -- Protesting farmers shut down long stretches of some of France's major highways again Friday, using tractors to block and slow traffic and squeeze the government ever more tightly to give in to their demands that growing and harvesting food be made easier and more lucrative.

The farmers' spreading movement for better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and lower costs, as well as protection against cheap imports is increasingly becoming a major crisis for the government.

This time, President Emmanuel Macron's new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, just two weeks into the job, is hoping to assuage and win over demonstrating farmers with a series of measures he announced during a visit to a cattle farm in southern France on Friday afternoon. They include "drastically simplifying" certain technical procedures "starting today." Some of the measures will reduce 14 rules to one, Attal said.

He also announced the progressive end to diesel fuel taxes for farm vehicles.

Nasty heap inches toward Danish stream

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Authorities in Denmark are working against the clock to stop a slow-moving landslide of contaminated soil from reaching a nearby water source as public officials and the company that operated the site argue over who should pay for the cleanup.

The 250-foot-tall heap of dirt at the Nordic Waste reprocessing plant south of the town of Randers in northwestern Denmark contains about 100 million cubic feet of soil contaminated with heavy metals and oil products. It is moving up to 16 inches per hour toward a stream connected to the Baltic Sea via the Randers Fjord.

The landslide started Dec. 10. Nine days later, Nordic Waste gave up on getting it under control, leaving the task up to the Randers Municipality, which has been rerouting the stream by laying pipes allowing it to pass the site safely.

Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said Friday that authorities are working on extending those pipes and that a wall is being constructed, along with several basins for the contaminated water.

United Shipping and Trading Company, which is behind Nordic Waste, earlier blamed the landslide on climatic conditions beyond its control. The area "has been exposed to enormous amounts of rain, as 2023 has been the wettest year ever in Denmark. This has resulted in a natural disaster of a caliber never before seen in Denmark," it said.

Heat wave forecast to continue in Spain

MADRID -- Spain's weather agency says abnormally high temperatures for the season are set to continue in many parts of the country over the weekend. The hot spell has led to an almost summer-like feel in many coastal areas as people take to the beaches to sunbathe or have a winter swim.

The country's AEMET weather agency said the high temperatures affecting southern Europe are a result of an anticyclone carrying a hot air mass from farther south. It said the lack of cloud cover also led to increased temperatures. The interior eastern town of Chelva recorded a temperature of 85 degrees Fahrenheit, said AEMET spokesman Marcelino Nuñez.

Just last week, Spain and other parts of Europe were hit by bitterly cold weather and rainstorms, which in turn followed freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of Spain.









People sunbathe on the beach in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)





