Arkansas’ Hibbert opts for pro career

FAYETTEVILLE -- It turned out to be a brilliant, but brief collegiate track and field career for Jaydon Hibbert at the University of Arkansas.

Hibbert, who as a freshman swept NCAA and SEC indoor and outdoor titles in the triple jump and in December won The Bowerman as the top men's men's collegiate track and field athlete for the 2023 season, announced Thursday night he's turning professional. He no longer will be eligible to compete for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas assistant coach Travis Geopfert, who coaches Hibbert and recruited him out of Kingston, Jamaica, said Hibbert had been considering whether to turn pro for a few months.

"It's been in just the last week he decided to turn pro," Geopfert said Friday night at the Razorback Invitational. "He communicated well with us about his plans.

"This is a life-changing opportunity for Jaydon [financially] and I totally support what he's doing and I always support him. He made a smart decision. He did his due diligence in all of it, and in the end it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up."

Hibbert didn't say in his social media post announcing his decision which company he's signing with as a professional.

"That news will be coming up," Geopfert said. "That's Jaydon's announcement to make."

Hibbert will continue to be enrolled at Arkansas and stay in Fayetteville to train with Geopfert.

"Jaydon staying here to continue to work on his degree says a lot about his character and his big-picture outlook," Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said. "He's got a home here. I think he feels comfortable here. It's a great fit.

"We're just glad this duo of Travis and Jaydon are sticking together. They really work well together."

Hibbert, pictured with an Arkansas letter jacket in his social media post, thanked the UA "for this incredible journey" in transitioning to a pro career with the lessons he has learned as a Razorback.

"You have been more than just a school to me, You've been a family!" Hibbert wrote. "To all my coaches, teammates and professors, you've shaped me into the athlete and person I am today! You've instilled in me the RAZORBACK spirit which I'll carry with me on my professional journey!"

Hibbert, who turned 19 on Jan. 17, won the NCAA Indoor title with a leap of 57 feet, 6 1/2 inches to break the collegiate record of 57-5 set by Charlie Simpkins of Charleston Southern in 1986.

At the SEC Outdoor Championships, Hibbert went 58-7 1/2, breaking the mark of 57-7 3/4 by SMU's Keith Connor at the 1982 NCAA meet. Hibbert won the NCAA Outdoor title by going 57-7 1/2.

"I think it's just been awesome what Jaydon did his freshman year for us," Geopfert said. "In an extremely short period of time, he really put his stamp on the NCAA record book.

"He's going to forever be part of the history of NCAA track and field. To do that as a freshman is just absolutely amazing.

"What I'm so excited about for him is that he's doing a good job of staying humble and staying gracious and staying diligent in his efforts. He's excited to take the next step and put his stamp on a world-class level as well.

"But he's still very much focused on the process like he was last year."

The Razorbacks, defending SEC and NCAA Indoor champions, have lost a big-time scorer in Hibbert.

"Obviously we'd like to have the points Jaydon could score and all that, but at the end of the day, you look at it and we're taking care of our student-athletes here," Geopfert said. "We did right by Jaydon, and he did right by us. I think it's a very positive situation and we're all celebrating about it right now."

Said Bucknam, "We're going to miss that 10 points indoors and that 10 points outdoors. But we're going to continue to score a lot of points going down the road."

Geopfert said Hibbert will train during the indoor season and wait to compete outdoors, with the goal being to win the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Hibbert already has surpassed the Olympic qualifying standard with his 58-1 mark in the first round of the World Championships last summer in Budapest, Hungary.

That mark didn't carry over to the World Championships final, and Hibbert injured his right hamstring on his first attempt and had to drop out.

The 58-1 was the top mark in the world last year.

"Jaydon's doing well now," Geopfert said. "But now he's got some extra time to get ready for the outdoor season and get some more work in."

Arkansas is among 10 SEC teams competing at the Razorback Invitational, so Geopfert got to talk with other conference coaches about Hibbert's news of turning pro.

"How should I say this?" Geopfert said with a smile. "I don't think anybody else in the SEC was too terribly sad about Jaydon's announcement, and that's OK.

"I'm just really proud of him and we're excited for what's to come next."