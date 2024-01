Vera Cruz, Mexico, 1914: Friday's feature explained the Marines going door to door looking for snipers and weapons after the U.S. forces seized the city. Two of the sailors on the U.S.S. Arkansas were shot by snipers. One of them, seen here on a stretcher, was identified as "Arkansas man who was shot by sniper."

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203