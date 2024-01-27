Badgers ride Storr’s 28

MADISON, Wis. -- A.J. Storr scored 28 points, Steven Crowl added 15 and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Michigan State 81-66 on Friday night.

The Badgers have won 10 of their last 11 games. Wisconsin (16-4, 8-1) leads the Big Ten by one game over No. 2 Purdue.

A.J. Hoggard scored 19 points and Malik Hall added 13 for Michigan State (12-8, 4-5), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Spartans Coach Tom Izzo remained stuck on 699 career victories.

Storr went 9 of 17 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to fall one point short of his career high.

Crowl, playing in his 100th game for the Badgers, had 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.

Connor Essegian scored eight points off the bench for the Badgers, all in the first half.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 6 STANFORD 80,

ARIZONA STATE 50

Kiki Iriafen had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Cameron Brink scored 20 points with 16 rebounds and No. 6 Stanford handled Arizona State.

Hannah Jump had 13 points as Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer won her 1,204th game, extending her NCAA career record for victories in both women's and men's programs.

It was Irafen's 10th double-double of the season and the 42nd career double-double for Brink as the Cardinal (18-2, 7-1) won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Jalyn Brown scored 17 points and Trayanna Crisp had 16 for the Sun Devils (9-11, 1-7), whose victory at Washington last week broke a six-game losing streak.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker tries to stop Wisconsin's Max Klesmit during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn and Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard collide during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Wisconsin's Max Klesmit shoots past Michigan State's Carson Cooper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

