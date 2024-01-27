‘Battle-tested’ Patriots takes down Sylvan Hills

Six weeks ago, Little Rock Parkview's boys team eked out a one-score on its home floor over Sylvan Hills to pick up its second conference win.

Fast forward to Friday night and the Patriots found themselves in a nearly identical spot, duking it out against the Bears at Sherwood.

Just as it did in the first meeting, Parkview found a way to hold onto the lead and win 55-49.

The Patriots (12-9, 6-2 5A-Central) took their lumps early and often in nonconference play. It took until Jan. 6 -- 15 games into the season -- for them to move above .500.

Since that first game against Sylvan Hills (10-8, 1-6), Parkview has played six games decided by single digits, including Friday's.

"[They're] battle-tested," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "A few more guys got a little bit more seasoning. We still got a lot of work to do. I like this group. I think this group has a chance to be really dangerous late in the year. I've had teams since I've been here that have been really good early and not so good late, and so the goal for this group is just be good late."

Parkview and Sylvan Hills traded punches in the first quarter. But in the second, the Patriots stepped their game up on both ends of the floor to take a 32-18 lead into halftime.

The Patriots lost their rhythm on offense and were outscored 14-10 in the third quarter behind nine points from Deryeus Fowlkes. The sophomore guard led the Bears with 15 points.

Parkview was outscored 16-13 in the fourth quarter, but key free throws by senior forwards Dallas Thomas and Alex Smith gave the Patriots just enough breathing room.

Offense from anyone other than Thomas was hard to come by for long stretches of the second half. The consensus top 100 prospect and Clemson signee scored 11 of the Patriots' 23 points after halftime and led all scorers with 22.

"We got to finish at the rim," Thurman said emphatically. "We had four or five botched layups, Dallas missed a dunk, Jayden Slaughter missed a dunk -- that's 10 points to leave on the board. If we get those points, it doesn't come down to the wire at the end. But this group is still learning. Anytime you can come over here and get a win, you got to be excited about it."

Friday's win marked six in a row for Parkview over Sylvan Hills, including three single-digit wins in the past four meetings. Thurman was complimentary of Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis after the win.

"I think Coach Davis does a tremendous job, I don't think he gets a lot of credit for the job he's doing," Thurman said. "If you think about all the kids that have transferred out of here and how he's able to always have a good team, regardless. I think it says a lot about him and the culture he's built."

GIRLS

Little Rock Parkview 54, Sylvan Hills 42

While complete control evaded Little Rock Parkview through the final buzzer, the Patriots built upon their lead for the first three quarters to hold on for the win.

Parkview (10-12, 7-1 5A-Central) outscored Sylvan Hills (4-12, 3-5) by six points in each of the first two quarters to take a 27-15 lead into halftime. The Patriots entered the fourth quarter with a 41-28 lead.

Both teams, but especially Sylvan Hills, played at a frantic pace, leading to several end-to-end stretches without a basket.

Sophomore guard Kristyn Cooper led a balanced attack for the Patriots with 15, mostly coming on dribble-drives into the lane. Sophomore wing Kirsten Johnson (11) and junior guard Naomi Sharpley (10) each reached double figures scoring.

Senior guard Carmin Tolliver led Sylvan Hills with 10 points. Senior forward Kalaya Miller added seven.