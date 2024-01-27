CAC’s boys claim 13th win in a row

Central Arkansas Christian boys Coach Matt Hall was not particularly pleased with the way the Mustangs played in their 62-44 victory over the Dover Pirates on Friday night at Mustang Mountain in North Rock.

But he also knew there could be a reason.

The Mustangs (14-3, 8-0 3A-5) won their 13th straight game and stayed ahead of the pack in conference play, a game in front of Lamar, a team they defeated 68-64 on Thursday.

"It was ugly," Hall said. "I thought we played pretty good in the first half. We had some energy. We hit some shots, got the tempo we wanted. But in the second half we did not play well. Give credit to Dover. They hit some tough shots and controlled the tempo."

With Sammuel Maddox scoring five, the Mustangs led 13-7 after the first quarter and by the half CAC was up 37-15. University of Arkansas football commit Grayson Wilson had all eight of his points in the second quarter.

"We have only played five games since Christmas, so I mean maybe a little bit of rust, a little bit of fatigue," Hall said. "But that is no excuse. We just have to carry over energy from the first half into the second half."

The Mustangs were playing their third game in four days.

"We've had three games postponed because of the weather and we are just now starting to make those up,' Hall said. "It is going to be jam-packed in here for the next two weeks or so."

Maddox led the Mustangs with 16 points and Kevin Williams added 11. Wilson scored 8 and Lane Baxter 7.

Dover (4-16, 2-8) was led by Lane Standridge with 18 points and Drew Masters had 14.

"Once I got my football guys, we have not lost a game,'' Hall said. "We have been playing well. It is very, very similar to last year where at one point we won 20 straight, and a lot of these guys are on that team from last year."

GIRLS

DOVER 62, CAC 29

Keeping pace in conference play, the Lady Pirates defeated rolled over the Lady Mustangs.

Kenzie McCrotty scored 21 points and Logan Young 20 as the Pirates (18-4, 8-2 3A-5) stayed a game behind Mayflower in the conference race.

The Pirates led 16-3 after the first quarter and 35-11 at halftime.