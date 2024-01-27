Church notes: Bible studies begin; Bella Vista Lutheran celebrates pastor’s 15 years and more

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level.

There will be no bible class at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 28, as there will be a special program celebrating Pastor Hass' anniversary of 15 years as pastor of the church.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Adult Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room on Wednesdays and quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website, along with the podcast "Hearing Matters."

Information: 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

On Sundays, join us at 9 a.m. for adult Bible study, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry, 11:30 a.m. for handbell rehearsals, and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Women's Bible Study began Jan. 23. There are two studies to choose from: 9:15 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The cost of the book is $10.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The Deciples Men's Fellowship will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 17. Breakfast is served followed by fellowship, discussion and a work project.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

A new Wednesday After-School Music, Fun and Fellowship program for all who are interested will begin Jan. 10. The program offers music education with hands-on application, snacks and homework time.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. as well as a confirmation class taught by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at the same time. Other classes for adults will continue to meet, including Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday, Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

"Understanding Our Gifts" will be the subject for youth on Sunday, Jan. 28, noon to 5 p.m. at the church.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Robinson Avenue Church of Christ, 1506 W. Robinson Ave. invites the public to attend three of our helping ministries, all of which will take place 3-4:30 p.m. every Sunday afternoon beginning Feb. 18. $20 donation is requested.

DivorceCare: Help is here amid hurts from divorce or separation. Come learn how to make progress. Sessions are aided by a video seminar and group discussion.

Divorce Journey for Teens (DJ4K) is designed to help Seventh to Twelfth Graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a group workbook, activities, and discussion.

DivorceCare For Kids (DC4K): This ministry is designed to help First to Sixth Graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a Bible-based lesson.

Call to register at the church office, 479-751-4887 or register online at https://rachurch.life/resources/.

