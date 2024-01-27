College Sports Roundup

BASKETBALL

Stephens tops 2,000 points for JBU

Senior Tarrah Stephens scored 10 points and became the second John Brown University women's basketball player in program history to score 2,000 career points in John Brown's 78-43 win over Central Christian (Kan.) on Thursday in Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

The Golden Eagles (16-3, 13-0 Sooner Athletic) won their 14th consecutive game.

Stephens is just 34 points away from breaking the program's all-time scoring record.

Senior Natalie Smith hit five three-pointers in the first 10 minutes and hit 6 of 7 from deep overall and scored 23 points.

UAFS defeats Midwestern State

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith women scored a season-high 96 points as the Lions defeated Midwestern State 96-84 on Thursday at Gayle Kaundart Arena in Fort Smith.

The Lions eclipsed 50% shooting for the first time this season and also made a season-high 12 three-pointers. The 96 points were the most the Lions have scored since scoring 98 in a win over Oklahoma Christian in January 2019.

Baylee Fincher, Riley Hayes and Morgan Browning combined for 70 of the 96 points, led by Fincher's 29. Fincher was 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Additionally, she was 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and had a team-high four assists.

Hayes finished 5 of 12 from distance with 21 points while Browning was 7 for 9 from the floor and 5 for 5 from the line for 20 points. UAFS finished 24 of 25 at the free-throw line.

Miller helps JBU men to win

Junior Drew Miller scored a career-high 26 points and freshman Trae Oetting came off the bench to provide 10 of his 13 points in the second half as they led the John Brown University men team to a 75-72 win over Central Christian (Kan.) on Thursday night at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

Powered by three Miller three-pointers, the Golden Eagles (11-7, 9-4 Sooner Athletic) hit 9 of 13 from the floor to open a 24-11 lead eight minutes into the contest. Then as part of six lead changes in the first half, the visiting Tigers (8-10, 5-7) responded before the intermission. Turnovers and a Central Christian 10-of-19 shooting effort allowed the visitors to close out the final 12 minutes on a 30-16 scoring run, retaking the lead at the break.

Although briefly tied shortly into the second half, Central Christian held the lead until Miller scored a pair of buckets from long range and sophomore Klei Nagode added three points of his own to orchestrate a 13-3 John Brown run over a 4:54 span to hand the lead back to John Brown for good at 59-56.

After Miller's go-ahead trey, the Tigers would later whittle the margin to one on three separate occasions, but John Brown wouldn't relent over the final 8:07 of the contest.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette