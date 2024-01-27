ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: State senator to lecture on importance of Black history

AT THE PODIUM

Teaching Black history

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield will give a lecture, "The Importance of Teaching Black History," to mark the start of Black History Month, 6 p.m. Thursday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

Chesterfield, a retired teacher with more than 30 years of classroom experience and the past president of the Little Rock School Board and the Pulaski County Association of Classroom Teachers, will share her insights on the importance of acknowledging, understanding and teaching Black history to build a more inclusive and informed society, according to a news release.

Admission is free. Register online at tinyurl.com/mr3a7w8t. For more information, email mebeavers@ualr.edu.

FILM

'Remnants of War'

Following a winter weather-related postponement from Jan. 16, the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "Aftermath: The Remnants of War," 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The film, based on the book by Donovan Webster, features interviews with individuals who destroy unexploded munitions at Verdun and in Sarajevo, recover and identify skeletons of battlefield casualties in the former Stalingrad and help victims of Agent Orange in Vietnam. It's part of the museum's Movies at MacArthur series. Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

ART

Post-war rebuilding

"How We Rebuild," work created over 12 years by grant winners and finalists from The Aftermath Project, a nonprofit committed to telling "the other half" of war stories, opens Monday in the Windgate Gallery, Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. The college will host a reception, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb.8, in the CHARTS lobby. The exhibition remains up through March 15, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 812-2387 or email mgrainger@uaptc.edu.

"Actors & Civilians" by Glenna Gordon and a photograph of war amputees by Pep Bonet are part of "How We Rebuild," opening Monday in the Windgate Gallery, Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Documentary photographer Sara Terry founded The Aftermath Project in 2006; it holds a yearly grant competition for working photographers worldwide covering the aftermath of conflict.

The exhibition is in three sections: a prologue featuring conflict and post-conflict photographs from Bosnia and laying out the origin story of The Aftermath Project; a suite of images by four photographers exploring historical American aftermaths; and an international "wall of humanity," titled "World of Aftermaths," featuring post-conflict images from around the world, from Northern Ireland to Sierra Leone and Ukraine.

Visit theaftermathproject.org.

Sculptures, paintings

Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., hosts a reception, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, for artists Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, whose sculptures and paintings are on display through April 21 in the center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and 60 minutes prior to curtain times for arts center shows and during show intermission. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. The artists will conduct gallery walk-throughs at 1 p.m. April 4-5, with a "creative conversation" at 7 p.m. April 4. Admission is free but reservations will be required. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Paintings and drawings by Sandra Sell, including "Whimsical Carnival" (pictured), and sculptures by Robyn Horn, including "Gathering Strength," "Overlapped Curves" and "Just Far Enough," are on display through April 21 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Sculptures by Robyn Horn, including "Gathering Strength" (pictured), and paintings and drawings by Sandra Sell, including "Whimsical Carnival," "Colony Curl in Graphite" and "Pleasant Beliefs," are on display through April 21 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Annual internship

March 1 is the deadline to apply for the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts' annual internship, a $3,000 stipend that goes to a woman attending an Arkansas university or college to collaborate with a mentor working in an Arkansas museum, gallery or arts institution. The recipient will be announced in April. More information and an online application are at acnmwa.org/programs/college-internship. Email ann@arthuralley.com.