Fayetteville chooses science, outdoors for school choice programs at Colbert, Holt middle schools

New offerings at Colbert, Holt aimed at alleviating overcrowding at McNair

Today at 1:04 a.m.

by Al Gaspeny

The Fayetteville Public Schools McClinton Administration Building is seen Nov. 7, 2017, in Fayetteville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Science exploration and outdoor education were chosen as the themes for pilot school choice programs at Colbert and Holt middle schools, a district official told the School Board at a work session Thursday.

Courtney