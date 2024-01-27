Hogs aim to start fast against ’Cats

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team hasn't led for even a second in its past two SEC games.

South Carolina was ahead for 39:19 in beating the Razorbacks 77-64 last Saturday at Walton Arena. Ole Miss topped that by leading for 39:39 in a 77-51 victory on Wednesday at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Out of a combined 240 minutes in six SEC games, Arkansas has trailed for 185:26 and led for 42:32.

It's a trend the Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5) will try to reverse when they play No. 6 Kentucky (14-4, 4-2) at 5 p.m. today at Walton Arena.

Arkansas needs to keep its crowd in the game and its players believing they can pull an upset, and to do that they can't fall behind early.

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg, the former South Florida and Virginia Tech coach who will be part of the "College GameDay" crew for the Arkansas-Kentucky game, said the Razorbacks need to break the 40-minute matchup into four-minute periods.

Greenberg also said it would be huge for Arkansas to get off to a strong start.

"How you come out and set the tone with your teammates, with your fans, you let them know, 'Hey, this is how we're going to play,' " he said.

Greenberg said there should be multiple Razorbacks diving on the court to grab the first loose ball.

"If there's a loose ball and you see three white jerseys down on the floor, what's this place going to sound like?" he said. "People are going to lose their damn minds."

Kentucky comes into the game after losing 79-62 at South Carolina on Tuesday.

"I know Coach Cal well enough that after a loss they're going to be sky high ready to play," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of Wildcats Coach John Calipari. "That's for sure.

"Unfortunately when a team comes off a loss like that and they're really talented, it usually brings them together.

"So I'm going to assume Kentucky's going to play as well as they have all year, be as ready to play this game coming off of a loss."

Attendance was announced at 18,000 and South Carolina fans stormed the court after the game.

"South Carolina is really, really good," Musselman said. "They're super well-coached, they're super connected. They won a home game in front of a great crowd."

It's a feat the Razorbacks would love to duplicate today.

"Kentucky should grab your attention when you look at their numbers," Musselman said. "You better bring your 'A' game with the way they're scoring the basketball."

The Wildcats are averaging 89.9 points per game to lead the nation. They'e shooting 40% on three-pointers to rank eighth, shooting 49.8% from the field (11th) and have a 1.84 assist-to-turnover ratio (fourth).

"Transition defense is super important, obviously," Musselman said. "And defending the three is super important."

Kentucky senior guard Antonio Reeves, who scored a career-high 37 points when the Wildcats won 88-79 at Arkansas last season, is averaging 19.2 points this season. He's hit 46 of 108 three-point attempts (46 of 108).

Reeves hit 12 of 17 shots at Walton Arena last season and 11 of 11 free throws.

"That wasn't a good game, that was a career game," Musselman said. "It's going to be harder to defend him this year because they have more shooters around."

Kentucky has three freshman guards -- Rob Dillingham, D.J. Wagner and Reed Sheppard -- averaging 13.9, 12.2 and 11.3 points, respectively.

The Wildcats have size with 7-2 freshman Zvonimir Ivisic, 7-1 freshman Aaron Bradshaw, 6-9 senior Tre Mitchell and 6-8 freshman Justin Edwards.

"They've got a ton of pros," Musselman said. "I think Coach Calipari's an incredible coach. Love what he's done with this team and the spacing that they have, the pace that they play with.

"He's constantly adjusting and tinkering. This team's a fun team to watch. I don't know if you want to say that when you're playing a 40-minute game against them, but when you're not playing them or preparing for them, they're super cosmetically pleasing to watch. Super talented.

"I think the biggest thing that stands out is with all that, with the NBA players that they have on their roster, is where they line up in the country in assists."

Kentucky is averaging 18.3 assists to rank 10th nationally.

"So they're doing a great job sharing the ball," Musselman said.

Musselman said it will be a game-time decision whether junior guard Tramon Mark and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile play for the Razorbacks.

Mark, averaging a team-high 17.8 points, missed the Ole Miss game because of migraine headaches. Brazile didn't play in the second half because of knee soreness.

Musselman has used 11 starting combinations and 13 Razorbacks have started at least one game. He used 12 players in the first half at Ole Miss.

"Obviously I'm searching," Musselman said. "You can go back through every team I've ever coached and I've never thrown 12 or 13 guys in a game, let alone a half.

"As my mom says, the definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over again if it's not working. I'm going to continue to search, scrap, try to come up and push the right buttons.

"Obviously those buttons have not worked as of yet in league play, and we'll continue to do everything in our power to try to get our team to play with the identity that it's played with over the last [nine] years of college.

"There's still a lot of basketball to be played."

Musselman's Arkansas teams are 3-2 against Kentucky.

"Nothing other than the fact that we've had some past teams that were super talented, super focused and very competitive when we've played NCAA Tournament games or when we've played games like Kentucky," Musselman said when asked about the significance of having a winning record against the Wildcats. "We've had past groups that have really risen to the occasion.

"I think that when we've played Kentucky, our players have incredible respect. We'll see if that trend continues [today]."

Musselman said he's confident Arkansas will have a raucous crowd today despite the Razorbacks' rough start in SEC play. He said his house is full with friends who traveled from Nevada, where he coached for four seasons before coming to Arkansas.

"Bunch of people flew in from Reno," he said. "Two guys are coming in from Minnesota.

"Everyone's house is full with people flying in from all over. I would assume that the place will be rocking pregame.

"Now it's up to our team to go out and play and keep the crowd involved. That's what has to happen."