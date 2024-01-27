Hostess facility touts its city role

Hostess' 330,000-square-foot facility has been up and running in Arkadelphia since early November. More than 150 workers are baking bite-sized Donettes across three shifts, and the brand is seeking to hire more.

Frank Cirillo, a spokesman for the J.M. Smucker Company, which bought Hostess Brands for about $5.6 billion last September, said over email that the plant is offering "competitive compensation and an environment where employees have opportunities to learn and expand their skills."

"It is important to us to play a leading role in the communities where we live and work, and we look forward to doing that here in Arkadelphia. We are working with local leaders to best understand opportunities to support and the most meaningful role we can play in the longer-term," he said, adding that there are plans for educational initiatives and programs for employees at Henderson State University and Arkansas State University Three Rivers in Malvern. (Requests for comment from the colleges were not immediately returned.)

Hostess announced plans for an increasingly automated Arkadelphia "bakery of the future" in 2022. Cirillo said the cost of the investment in a former Danfoss small capacity scroll compressor factory that closed in 2020 was between $120 million and $140 million, the same range they gave when the project was announced.

While Cirillo said specific details about the facility's technology is proprietary, he wrote of investment in cultivating an efficient operation that "allows us to deliver the high-quality consumers expect," like integrated updated equipment that leverages bulk ingredients systems, enhanced systems applications and products business software, more automated packaging and industrial controls that create a more agile and consistent operation.

The state announced two economic-development incentives when Hostess chose Arkadelphia: a tax-back program for sales and use tax refunds on building materials and taxable machinery purchases and Hostess' five-year participation in the state's create-rebate program, which gives an incentive of up-to 5% of annual payroll for full-time, permanent hires.

Cirillo, in turn, said Hostess chose Arkadelphia for its easy interstate and railway access, supply of skilled workers and the idle factory site.

"We greatly appreciate the partnership of state and Clark County leaders, who have provided tremendous support throughout this process," he said. "From supporting our needs to ensure we could appropriately evaluate this potential location to continued assistance through construction and as we have established our workforce, we have been very pleased with the partnership and look forward to continuing to work together."

Hostess, which makes the iconic Twinkie snack cakes among other items, has seen significant turnaround since its 2012 bankruptcy, which precipitated bakery shutdowns in Central Arkansas. Private equity investors bought the brand for $410 million in 2013 and were turning down $2 billion offers two years later as its sales recovered, years before Ohio-based Smucker acquired the brand.

Industrial baking is becoming a bona fide industry in southwest Arkansas. Earlier this month, the Massachusetts's-based East Baking Co. announced a $37 million expansion of its Hope Baking division into Hope, down Interstate 30 from Arkadelphia, where an estimated 266 hires over two years will bake breadsticks, English muffins and other breads and rolls.