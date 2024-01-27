Opinion/Where I’m writing from

Life is like toilet paper; faster at end

Today at 4:00 p.m.

by Eli Cranor Special to the Democrat-Gazette


I'm writing from my 36th year.

It's snowing.

Mom claims the winter of '88 was the worst one ever. I can't remember. I can barely recall 10 years back when I'd just been hired as the head football coach of the Clarksville Panthers.

I