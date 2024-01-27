



Colman Domingo, fresh off his Oscar nomination, has joined the forthcoming Michael Jackson bio-pic "Michael" to play the pop star's domineering father, Joe Jackson. Lionsgate announced Thursday that Domingo has been cast in Antoine Fuqua's currently-in-production film. Domingo was nominated Tuesday for best actor by the Academy Awards for his performance as the civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in "Rustin." Joe Jackson, who died in 2018, was the controversial patriarch of the musical family, launching the Jackson 5 and the solo careers of Michael and Janet. Newcomer Jaafar Jackson, nephew to Michael Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the film, produced by Graham King. The film is being made with involvement of the Michael Jackson estate. "I'm excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture," said Domingo, 54, in a statement. "Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar's incredible transformation." "Michael" is scheduled to open in theaters in April 2025.

Tiesto, who has been hailed as "the godfather" of electronic dance music, will perform as what the NFL is billing as the Super Bowl's first-ever in-game DJ. The Dutch disc jockey, mixer and electronic music producer will do a DJ set as the players in the game warm up on the field. He will also spin music during what the NFL is describing as "featured breaks" during the game. "I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!" Tiesto, 55, said in a statement. "And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place -- Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!" Other DJs have performed during the pregame warmups but Tiesto will be the first to perform during the game. "Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city," said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "Tiesto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gameday experience for our fans."









Tiesto arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





