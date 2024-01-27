FOOTBALL

Moore to replace Harbaugh

Michigan hired Sherrone Moore on Friday to replace Coach Jim Harbaugh, giving the 37-year-old offensive coordinator an opportunity to lead college football's winningest program. The school made the move two days after Harbaugh bolted to lead the Los Angeles Chargers with a five-year deal that gives him another chance to chase a Super Bowl title. Moore was 4-0, including wins over Ohio State and Penn State, while filling in for Harbaugh as he served two separate suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations during the 2023 season. He becomes the first Black head coach in the history of Michigan football. Michigan's offensive line has been among the best in the country under Moore, helping the traditional power restore its glory with a national title and three consecutive Big Ten championships.

Panthers release 2 coaches

The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with former interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as well as offensive line coach James Campen, a person familiar with moves told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team had not announced the moves that came a day after the Panthers agreed to hire Dave Canales as their new head coach. Tabor took over as the Panthers' head coach on a interim basis after Frank Reich was fired last season following a 1-10 start. Tabor went 1-5 over the final six games and interviewed for the full-time job. Campen's departure does not come as a surprise after Bryce Young was sacked 62 times last season, second most of any quarterback in the league.

GOLF

Korda surges into lead

Nelly Korda birdied three of her final four holes on Friday to shoot a 4-under 67 and take a two-shot lead midway through the LPGA Drive On Championship. Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory since 2022, the former world No. 1 was at 10-under 132 through 36 holes at Bradenton Country Club, a Donald Ross-designed course in her hometown that she hasn't played all that often. Korda got a big roar when she closed her round by hitting a 6-iron to about 6 feet for birdie on the par-3 ninth hole. So Mi Lee had the second-best round of the day, a 65. She was two shots back. Lydia Ko, who won last week's season opener and shared the first-round lead with Korda, was three shots behind after a 70. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez turned in a 71 on Friday and stands at 1-under 141. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) stands at 3-over 145. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 8-over 150.

FIGURE SKATING

Malinin takes huge lead

Ilia Malinin made perhaps the toughest jump in figure skating look easy, and the rest of his short program for that matter, and took a commanding lead at the U.S. championships as the 19-year-old star seeks his his second consecutive title. The Grand Prix Final champion, performing his "Malaguena" program, opened with an effortless quad toe loop, then landed the quad lutz-triple toe combo before making a triple axel look like a skip across the ice. Malinin was rewarded with 108.57 points to take the biggest lead after a short program under the current scoring system in nationals history. Upon hearing the scores, Malinin flashed a black and gold towel that read "Quad God" -- his all-too-fitting nickname. Max Naumov, the 2020 junior national champion, was a surprising second after his opening quad salchow helped to make up for a problem on his triple axel. He received 89.72 points in his quest for a podium spot after finishing fourth last year.

HOCKEY

Tippett signs $49.6M deal

Owen Tippett signed a $49.6 million, eight-year extension with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, a deal that keeps the franchise cornerstone wing in the fold for the team through its rebuilding stage and beyond. General Manager Daniel Briere announced the contract Friday. Once it kicks in next NHL season, Tippett will count $6.2 million against the salary cap through 2031-32. Tippett, 24, is second among Flyers players in goals with 18 and is tied for second in points with 30 in 46 games. He scored in highlight-reel fashion last week against the Dallas Stars, passing the puck to himself off the boards, skating around a defender and lifting a backhander past goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Gallagher suspended

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been suspended five games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech. The NHL announced the suspension Friday after a disciplinary phone hearing with Gallagher, who was given a match penalty and ejected for hitting Pelech in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period of the teams' game Thursday night. Pelech did not return. Gallagher, 34, and now in his 12th season, had been fined once before in his career and not suspended before.

SKIING

Shiffrin avoids serious injury

After one of the scariest crashes of her career, Mikaela Shiffrin is relieved it wasn't worse. The American skier with a record 95 World Cup wins is "pretty sore," her coach said, but doesn't appear to have any ligament damage in her left knee. She won't race again this weekend, though, and it's unclear when she'll return. "She's actually quite good," U.S. team coach Paul Kristofic said after Shiffrin slammed into the safety nets at high speed during a World Cup downhill in Italy on Friday. Shiffrin lost control while landing a jump in a patch of soft snow on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Then she slammed into the net at high speed. As per the protocol in Cortina, Shiffrin was loaded into a helicopter and taken halfway down the mountain to a landing area for further evaluations. Then she was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Cortina.

Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett, left, celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with Egor Zamula (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett (74) skates the puck past Dallas Stars' Thomas Harley (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

