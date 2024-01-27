100 years ago

Jan. 27, 1924

FORT SMITH -- Former County Judge Tom Payne of Scott County was found guilty of bribery in connection with the award of contracts for the building of three bridges in Scott County, by a jury in Circuit Court at Greenwood today, and his punishment fixed at one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. He gave notice of appeal shortly after the jury returned the verdict. ... It was charged that the contracts were awarded by the former judge privately and without notices being circulated.

50 years ago

Jan. 27, 1974

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana (Arkansas side) School Board will reconsider its policy on maternity leave for female employees, in light of last week's Supreme Court ruling on the matter, school officials indicated. ... The Arkansas side general bulletin, which is reprinted each year with necessary changes, says in its July 1, 1973, edition: "A teacher who becomes pregnant shall tender her resignation not later than the end of the third month of pregnancy. On recommendation of the superintendent, the Board may permit such a teacher to continue teaching temporarily. Failure to report pregnancy promptly shall be considered sufficient grounds for dismissal. Although no leave shall be granted for pregnancy, a teacher may be considered for re-employment following interruption in service due to such cause." Assistant School Superintendent J. L. Ussery said the Texarkana Board never had enforced its policy, and that pregnant teachers made their own decisions on how long to teach.

25 years ago

Jan. 27, 1999

FAYETTEVILLE -- A hearing Friday in Washington County Circuit Court is expected to determine if drug charges will proceed against former Fayetteville alderman Stephen Miller and his wife, Janette Miller. Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Sharalyn Fichtl, who arrested the Millers in Texas the day before drug agents searched their Fayetteville home, is scheduled to testify at the hearing about why she stopped the couple and how she made the drug arrest. The trooper's arrest prompted the search at the Millers' Mill Avenue home, where 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents claim they found 7.79 pounds of marijuana Oct. 23.

10 years ago

Jan. 27, 2014

The percentage of students not academically prepared for college-level coursework at Arkansas' public campuses has dipped to 43.2 percent, the lowest since 1988 when the state began requiring entering freshmen to meet placement standards, according to a new report. The remediation rate has fallen steadily over the past five years, from 55 percent in 2009. The report, released by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, shows 8,667 of 20,064 test takers needed a remedial college class in 2013. The report gauges the number of first-time students who scored below 19 in at least one area -- math, English or reading -- of the ACT college-admissions test and were required to complete noncredit, remedial coursework before taking traditional classes.