OTHERS SAY: Seizing Russian assets won’t save Ukraine

The idea of making Russia pay for its aggression with its own assets has undeniable moral and practical appeal. At a time of tightening budgets, it's an easier message to deliver to Western taxpayers than new funding packages.

Proponents rightly want to help Ukraine, punish Putin, and bring an end to the war. Yet confiscating sovereign assets now could end up making Ukraine's predicament worse.

Some $300 billion in Russian central bank reserves have been immobilized by Western governments. Joe Biden's administration has introduced a bill that would authorize the president to confiscate Russian state assets held in the U.S.

For all its savagery in Ukraine, Russia is a recognized state with a long-standing government. Any confiscation will face court challenges by Russia in multiple countries; Ukraine would be unlikely to have access to the money for years, even decades, if those processes are respected.

At best, the confiscated funds might eventually help finance Ukraine's postwar reconstruction; at worst, skeptics in the U.S. and Europe will use the distant prospect of unlocking Russian assets as an excuse not to send fresh military aid to Ukraine, handing victory to Putin.

Aside from legal wrangling, sovereign seizure on this scale would set a precedent that could be abused in the future, undermining the stability of international relations and economic systems. And it would deprive the West of a bargaining chip in any future negotiations with Russia over ending the war.