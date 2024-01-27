Players uncertain for today





FAYETTEVILLE -- The status of University of Arkansas standouts Tramon Mark and Trevon Brazile might be a mystery right up until pregame warmups for today's 5 p.m. tip against No. 6 Kentucky at Walton Arena.

Mark traveled but did not play in Wednesday's 77-51 loss at Ole Miss while dealing with the effects of migraine headaches.

"I would assume that Tramon should be getting better each day with the migraine," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said on Friday. "That's usually the history of how migraines go, but that is also very, very unpredictable."

Brazile played Wednesday despite reporting soreness in his knee, which was not helped by his head-first tumble over the lowered shoulder of Ole Miss 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp just before halftime. Brazile had to put both hands on the court to keep from slamming his head into the hardwood while the rest of his body was hung up high with the gargantuan Sharp.

Brazile made 1 of 2 free throws after that mishap but he came out of the game 26 seconds later and did not return after halftime.

"With [Brazile], he would like to play for sure, but he's got some soreness and there are a couple of different thought processes," Musselman said. "Does he rest? Does he see how it feels before tip? So I would say, you know, as of this moment ... at best a game-time decision."

Mark, one of the best shooting guards in the country with a 52% field goal rate, leads the Razorbacks with 17.8 points per game. Arkansas is 1-1 with him out of the lineup, handling Duke 80-75 on Nov. 29 and falling to the Rebels on Wednesday.

Brazile missed the final 27 games last season while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. The 6-10 sophomore is the team leader with 6.5 rebounds per game and he's third with 8.9 points.

Muss and Cal

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said his personal friendship with Kentucky Coach John Calipari dates back to Calipari's days as head coach at Memphis (2001-09), when he would host small-batch coaching clinics.

Both men coached the Dominican Republic's national team: Musselman in 2010-11 and Calipari in 2011-12.

"The international stuff is maybe where I got an opportunity to spend a lot of time with him," Musselman said, lamenting he didn't get the opportunity to coach Karl-Anthony Towns, who is part Dominican, while Calipari did, both internationally and at Kentucky (2014-15).

"I don't know about Cal's Spanish," Musselman said. "Mine's probably a little better than his. But we kind of gravitated to eat together at certain meals."

Musselman said he is appreciative of how Calipari has given back to the game.

"We all want to win and compete and get after it, but I do think in the SEC coaches meetings and things like that, I think everything he talks about is always in the betterment of the profession," Musselman said. "I think he's super creative. His ideas about trying to create some type of summer league like the NBA has, to do that in August -- super creative.

"His winning goes without saying. So tremendous respect. I look at him as a friend, a mentor, somebody you seek advice from when you need it. Love how his team is playing this year."

More on Devo

Senior guard Davonte Davis did not play in the final 6:50 of the first half and the entire second half in the Hogs' loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Team officials pointed out Davis was not hurt and it was a coach's decision not to play the Jacksonville native, who averages 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29 minutes per game, the second-highest figure on the team.

Davis has shown flashes of brilliance, such as his play in last year's NCAA Tournament upset of Kansas, but he's also been checked by emotions, such as his ejection in last season's home loss to Kentucky.

Asked Friday if the Razorbacks needed more leadership from Davis, Coach Eric Musselman kind of skirted the topic, replying, "I think leadership starts with every returning player. Leadership in the locker room, leadership on the floor.

"I think right now we need all of our main rotation guys to play well. I mean, when you look at our stats individually and as a team, they've got to improve in a lot of areas on both sides of the basketball."

Bump and bash

Both Arkansas and Kentucky are looking to be the more aggressive team after both lacked in that category in recent outings.

The Razorbacks were dominated on the boards at Ole Miss and out-physicaled inside by South Carolina in their past two games. Kentucky Coach John Calipari bemoaned being pushed around by the Gamecocks on Tuesday.

"[They] really played a physical game and were a little bit too much for us," Calipari said Tuesday. "I guess people will watch that tape and say, 'That's how you've got to play [Kentucky], so we've got to protect ourselves somehow."

Kentucky 6-9 forward Tre Mitchell said the answer in that department is, "You have to be physical right back. There are going to be teams that play absolutely out of their minds against us. We've seen it the entire year and I really don't think that's going to change.

"Right now it's about understanding the need for physicality everywhere we go and just bringing that fight and that competitive edge in all situations no matter what the environment is like."

Kentucky 7-1 forward Aaron Bradshaw discussed the mentality the Wildcats have to bring to Walton Arena.

"We've got to start off hot and be the aggressors instead of being pushed around and stuff like that," Bradshaw said. "You've got to be the ones pushing. If we do that we'll get the 'W.' "

UK primo

The Wildcats are leading the nation in scoring at 89.9 points per game, a figure that was at 91.6 before South Carolina held the Wildcats to a season low in its 79-62 home win Tuesday.

Kentucky has won 49 SEC regular season titles and 8 NCAA championships, second only to UCLA's 11. The Wildcats own the best winning percentage in college basketball history at 76.1%.

Series stats

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Arkansas 34-14 (.708), though Arkansas has won three of the last four, including two in a row at Rupp Arena under Coach Eric Musselman.

The Razorbacks are 14-30 (.318) in the series since joining the SEC for the 1991-92 season, which is considerably better than Arkansas' joining party, South Carolina, which is 14-46 (.233) against the Wildcats since then. However, the Gamecocks have won two in a row: a 79-62 upset Tuesday in Columbia, S.C., and 71-68 last Jan. 10 in Lexington, Ky.

Arkansas is 8-9 on campus against Kentucky, 7-9 at Walton Arena and 1-0 at Barnhill Arena.

Flashback

The Razorbacks and Wildcats matched handy road wins a year ago. Arkansas took an 88-73 victory at Rupp Arena on Feb. 7 and the Wildcats rebounded with an 88-79 win at Walton Arena on March 4, the final regular season playing date.

In the first game, the Razorbacks shot 62.7% (32 of 51) -- including 72% (18 of 25) in the second half -- and 44.4% (4 of 9) from three-point range. Ricky Council scored 20 points and Anthony Black added 19 to lead five in double figures.

In the finale, Kentucky outshot the Razorbacks 53.7% to 35.7% and Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points on 12-of-17 shooting with an 11-of-11 showing at the free-throw line. Nick Smith scored 25 points and Council added 16 for the Razorbacks.









Trevon Brazile





