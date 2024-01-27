PREP BASKETBALL:

CENTERTON -- Vic Rimmer said one thing he wants to see from Fayetteville's girls as they begin the second half of their 6A-West Conference schedule is to play with intensity throughout a full game.

That's the reason he ordered the Lady Bulldogs to go into a full-court press immediately after a layup in transition led to an early 7-0 lead. He wanted his players to attack constantly against Bentonville West.

The results didn't come as fast as Rimmer may have liked, but they did come as Fayetteville went on to post a 61-43 victory Friday night at Wolverine Arena.

"We have a tendency, occasionally, to have lapses on both ends of the floor," Rimmer said. "It's no matter who we are playing. We had a couple of them. We built a pretty good lead in the third quarter and let them get back into it.

"West shot the ball really well and made some long threes, and they did a good job on defense making us shoot the ball outside. I just want to see us more consistent with our intensity level."

Rimmer stated the reason for the full-court press call after Syniah Coachman's layup was in hopes Fayetteville (16-7, 7-2) could force another turnover and get another easy bucket. That strategy was foiled, however, when Bentonville West Coach Dion Hargrove called timeout.

Bentonville West (9-13, 1-8) continued to keep things close and was within 22-15 after Hallie Ford's bucket midway through the second quarter before Fayetteville began to take control. The Lady Bulldogs closed out the first half with six straight points for a 28-15 cushion, including Maiesha Washington's jumper in the lane at the buzzer, then extended that to a 47-25 margin to end the third quarter.

"We have such a size advantage -- a post-up advantage -- on offense, and that's our go-to," Rimmer said. "Once we got that going, we were able to pull away and we got some threes from the outside. Our inside-out game is kind of where we need to live.

"We need to be intense for 32 solid minutes. We might miss shots or the other team make a good play, but we lose that intensity level. I want this stretch of game where we play hard all the time."

Washington finished with 16 points to lead Fayetteville, while Whitney Brown added 15. Regan Crusinbery had 12 for West, followed by Jaden Nash with 10.

BOYS

Fayetteville 53, Bentonville West 47

Fayetteville closed out the third quarter with eight unanswered points to take the lead for good, and the Bulldogs held off the Wolverines to remain unbeaten in 6A-West play.

Nigel Armstrong's layup broke a 35-35 deadlock, and Xavier Brown added a pair of three-pointers to give Fayetteville (21-2, 9-0) a 43-35 lead to start the fourth quarter. Bentonville West (10-11, 4-5) still kept things close throughout as Ben Van Hecke's bucket made it a 47-45 game with 3:34 remaining.

Another Van Hecke bucket had the Wolverines within 50-47 with 1:36 remaining before Fayetteville sealed it with a bucket by D.J. Hudson and a free throw by Jadyn Haney.

Brown and Hudson finished with 14 points apiece to pace Fayetteville. Que Thompson had 17 points for West, followed by Landon Price with 14.