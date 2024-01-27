Rick Lee’s Fifth Season Stakes selections and analysis

Rick Lee's selections and analysis

9 The Fifth Season. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up

SEIZE THE NIGHT* raced within striking distance throughout when fourth over muddy track in the $200,000 Tinsel, and he has a much better record on a fast track and a fast pace will work in his favor. DURANTE possesses sprinter's speed and the recent graded stake winner is the one to beat if able to go this far. LOGICAL MYTH has been consistently good in his past six races, including a convincing allowance win three weeks back at Houston.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Seize the NightTorresMilligan8-1

6 DuranteVazquezJacobson9-5

7 Logical MythArrietaDavis6-1

2 Silver ProspectorAsmussenAsmussen9-2

5 KupunaJuarezCalhoun7-2

3 Brigadier GeneralLeparouxStewart6-1

1 Promise KeeperHernandezDiodoro10-1

8 Nautical StarLanderosHartman12-1