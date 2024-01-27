Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-8 (25%)

MEET 44-137 (32.1%)

LEE'S LOCK Flashy Lass in the seventh

BEST BET Q's Your Mama in the 19th

LONG SHOT Seize the Night in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

NYQUICK*** finished third in an unusually fast maiden race at Churchill, and the steadily improving colt is having blinkers removed, which is a high percentage angle for trainer Brad Cox. BEN FRANKLIN was forwardly placed in a clear second-place route finish, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. GAME KEEPER crossed the finish line one position behind the second selection at Churchill, and he is racing in blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 NyquickTorresCox7-5

1 Ben FranklinLeparouxMcPeek8-5

6 Game KeeperAsmussenLukas5-1

4 Southern SunsetEsquivelMcPeek8-1

7 ArtwellFuentesCompton15-1

8 CrossingSantanaLauer20-1

3 Eddie LeaJuarezSchultz20-1

9 ViganoHarrZito20-1

2 DelucaBarbosaContreras30-1

2 Purse $40,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

HARLEEZY** has earned competitive Beyer figures with the removal of blinkers for trainer Gary Hartlage, and he is dropping into a softer conditioned claiming race. BEN DREAMING finished second at this level in his return from vacation time, and he has done his best running with today's rider aboard. CANAVALL was overmatched and may not have cared for the wet footing in a dull effort Jan. 6, but his previous two races appear good enough to contend in this spot.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 HarleezyCourtHartlage4-1

6 Ben DreamingTorresDiVito7-2

9 CanavallSantanaWilliams9-2

4 Dance Some MoArrietaRosin5-1

12 Seas of NormandyHarrCline8-1

8 Auto GlideAsmussenAsmussen8-1

10 Red Line OverdriveZimmermanMcKnight10-1

5 IgnitisJuarezLukas15-1

2 Dual MonarchyChuanGarcia15-1

3 SirDe La CruzRone15-1

1 Doc HigginsHernandezBroberg20-1

11 Work OrderWalesMason30-1

3 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

NULLIFY** is dropping into a maiden claiming race and is being treated with Lasix for the first time, and he had a sharp breeze since his last race. TOP OF THE STREET is returning to a preferred distance and dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time, and he also is treated with bleeder medication Lasix. EXPRESS CRUISER raced close to the early lead in an improved third-place finish, and his connections show confidence with a class jump.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 NullifyJuarezLukas7-2

9 Top of the StreetLeparouxMcPeek4-1

4 Express CruiserChuanGarcia9-2

10 MiragePusacMartin10-1

1 CorkedArrietaSchultz5-1

2 Just Ask WattsEsquivelSilva6-1

11 Hold Your ApplauseVazquezAsmussen10-1

5 Golden DiversionFuentesWitt15-1

6 FastenedAsmussenAsmussen15-1

8 Phenomenal DreamBejaranoShorter20-1

7 Commander StormDe La CruzHaran30-1

3 Handsome RascalJordanJordan30-1

4 Purse $37,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

BEAR OAK*** was a clear winner at Keeneland when last seen at today's class level, and he was a five-time winner in 2023. SITTIN ON GO controlled the early pace and steadily drew off in an eight-length win at Aqueduct, and he is a logical repeat candidate if able to win with pace pressure. TRUCULENT won two mid-priced claiming races last summer at Saratoga, and he is shipping from New York on the heels of a solid runner-up finish.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Bear OakTorresAmoss3-1

7 Sittin On GoVazquezJacobson5-2

3 TruculentChuanCombs9-2

4 Nepal UpBejaranoVan Berg8-1

2 Indian GulchArrietaVan Berg6-1

12 All WestAsmussenHartman10-1

11 T Bones TrickLanderosRarick15-1

10 Toma TodoEsquivelCombs15-1

8 Coach AdamsJuarezWard15-1

5 NamesakeBaileySwearingen20-1

1 Chapel BarnSantanaAltamirano30-1

9 NomoremrniceguyHebertSnodgrass50-1

5 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

TOFFEE** circled rivals on the turn in a determined maiden allowance win at Fair Grounds, which was her first sprint after seven front-running route races. CHANISA was beaten only a neck in an entry-level allowance at Indiana, and the quick sprinter represents Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. WHAT'S TO DO was beaten less than a length at this condition at Churchill, and the beaten post-time favorite can make amends.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 ToffeeChuanCangemi7-2

10 ChanisaVazquezAsmussen3-1

14 What's to DoAsmussenAsmussen5-1

5 Jubilant JoanieTorresDiodoro4-1

2 D'oro StreetSantanaWalden6-1

11 You Little VixenArrietaVon Hemel8-1

12 Greek HeiressHernandezBroberg12-1

6 Oh My GawdDe La CruzHaran10-1

1 Code for SuccessBejaranoHartman12-1

4 Key to SuccessBowenPuhl15-1

13 Mean SueTorresDiodoro10-1

9 So JordanLanderosRarick20-1

7 HarmonicaJordanMason30-1

3 Pioneer ParadeEsquivelShorter20-1

6 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

INFILTRATOR*** rallied from far back in a strong third-place return from a lengthy layoff. He has better speed than he showed last month and keeps a high percentage rider. RAM has earned the fastest Beyer figures, while competing in stronger races, and his recent workouts have been swift. FOREVER COOL is moving up a condition following a late-running victory at Churchill, and he was claimed out of the race by a sharp stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 InfiltratorTorresMilligan5-2

4 RamAsmussenLukas3-1

10 Forever CoolHernandezDiodoro9-2

8 Communication MemoSantanaAsmussen5-1

13 Master of ArmsChuanOrtiz6-1

5 League of LegendsCourtFires10-1

14 Hot TicketLanderosCaster12-1

6 Gold BaronFuentesDurham15-1

1 ArollercoasterrideDe La CruzRufino15-1

11 Fire BryanEsquivelMorse15-1

9 Al's RomeoBealmearStuart20-1

3 City of CloudsJuarezJewell15-1

2 Husker ButchLanderosVon Hemel20-1

12 Midnight MajestyBowenPuhl20-1

7 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

FLASHY LASS**** was a six-length winner at this allowance condition at Remington, and she has been a vastly improved runner since having her blinkers removed. JUBELLA was consistently competitive in three races last season at Oaklawn, and she is likely to improve after being beaten only two lengths in her first start following a five-month freshening. HONEY RUN has finished with energy in three consecutive sprint races, and she has proven route ability.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Flashy LassAsmussenMoquett2-1

5 JubellaTorresDiodoro7-2

6 Honey RunLanderosHartman6-1

3 Malibu SmartBejaranoHartman8-1

8 Magic BubblesVazquezAsmussen6-1

10 Paris StyleLeparouxMcPeek8-1

11 Bow DrawEsquivelWest12-1

1 Indy AgainBowenWard20-1

2 Lady JaeBealmearHewitt20-1

7 Marina's GoldJuarezRichard30-1

4 Royal LaughterHernandezRosin301

8 Purse $141,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

EASY ACTION*** pressed an honest pace before drawing off to a three-length allowance win at Churchill, and the speedy gelding is well spotted by a high percentage stable. LIFE IS HARD finished a close second behind an exceptionally quick sprinter in his first start at the meeting, and he did record a subsequent bullet five-furlong breeze. MISTER ICEMAN was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint when defeating entry-level allowance rivals Jan. 1, and his consistent dirt form is clouded by lesser races on turf.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Easy ActionSantanaCasse5-2

7 Life Is HardLeparouxDiVito7-2

6 Mister IcemanArrietaMiller4-1

10 Ninja WarriorTorresDiodoro5-1

9 Spend BenjaminsBejaranoShorter8-1

2 RuggsHernandezMoquett12-1

3 Stayed in for HalfVazquezAsmussen15-1

11 Major BlueJuarezLukas12-1

5 Radical RightAsmussenAsmussen15-1

4 Tut's RevengeBealmearStuart30-1

1 Derby DateEsquivelContreras30-1

8 Count de MonetBaileySwearingen30-1

10 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

Q'S YOUR MAMA*** is an unraced filly who was bred top and bottom for speed, and she brings an encouraging series of breezes and picks up a leading rider. AURORA GEE is another first-time starter showing ability in her breezes, and her dam was a multiple stake winner. NGALA owns the field's fastest Beyer figure, and she is quick enough to be in position to win entering the stretch.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

13 Q's Your MamaArrietaPeitz7-2

6 Aurora GeeQuinonezVon Hemel9-2

2 NgalaBejaranoMoquett3-1

10 My JuliaEsquivelMorse5-1

8 Delta MoonPusacChleborad8-1

3 Magnolia MaeBealmearVance8-1

1 SparklyTorresFires12-1

4 Honduras PassionBowenPuhl15-1

11 Miss ArkansasBaileyVillafranco6-1

12 Wild CherokeeJordanMartin15-1

5 Principal AnitaWalesHornsby20-1

9 Sky RavenGallardoEspinoza30-1

7 Presleys TurnHarrDixon30-1

14 Who LuBealmearCombs30-1