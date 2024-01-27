Cabot uses stout defense

to take down No. 1 NLR

Jenna Cook scored 15 points, including 10 in the second half, as the No. 6 Cabot girls clamped down defensively to stun No. 1 North Little Rock 48-36 at Panther Arena in Cabot.

Jaycie Cooks added 11 points, and AbbiGrace Cunningham finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals for Cabot (20-3, 3-1 6A-Central), which led 23-18 at halftime but took a 35-21 lead into the final period after holding the Lady Charging Wildcats to just one field goal in the third.

North Little Rock (19-3, 3-1) got a game-high 21 points from Jocelyn Tate. However, turnovers and missed shots plagued the Lady Charging Wildcats over the final eight minutes of play. Kinley Mears added nine points.

-- Erick Taylor

GIRLS

CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 45, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 41 Brooklyn Pratt had 13 points as Conway Christian (10-10, 6-4 2A-5) dropped a close one to its cross-town rivals. Ashlyn Kinley added 12 points in the loss for the Lady Eagles.

DUMAS 52, SMACKOVER 9 Kendri Broughton's 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals were more than ample for Dumas (21-4, 9-0 3A-8). Steph Steen had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Ziyaun McKinzie clicked with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals for the Lady 'Cats.

GRAVETTE 64, GENTRY 51 Brooke Handle had 15 points to lead five Gravette players in double figures, and the Lady Lions knocked off rival Gentry during a 4A-1 Conference game at Lion Arena. Gravette (19-3, 9-1) continued to build on an early 16-11 lead with a 33-26 halftime cushion and a 51-40 lead after three quarters. Brynn Romine added 14 for the Lady Lions, followed by DaLacie Wishon and Alexa Parker with 12 apiece and Keeley Elsea with 11. Shelby Still led Gentry (19-4, 7-3) with 13 points, followed by Kaitlyn Caswell with 12.

IZARD COUNTY 60, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 57 Quinn Johnson delivered with 19 points as Izard County (17-7, 8-4 2A-2) held off the Lady Hornets. Olivia Spray scored 14 points, Makensie Yancey had nine points, and Katie Orf finished with eight points for the Lady Cougars.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 57, QUITMAN 39 Dessie McCarty scored eight of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for Mount Vernon-Enola (31-0, 13-0 2A-2), which has won its past 35 games. A.J. Person had 16 points, and Marlee Raby gathered 12 points for the Lady Warhawks. Emma Fenley put in 13 points, and both Madilyn Varvil and Ava Sullivan netted eight points apiece for Quitman (20-4, 9-3).

PULASKI ACADEMY 54, HEBER SPRINGS 39 Sophia Boyd came through with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as Pulaski Academy (11-7, 5-2 4A-5) took over the No. 2 spot in the conference standings by corralling the Lady Panthers.

SALEM 52, TUCKERMAN 41 Marleigh Sellars drove home 14 points in a triumph for Salem (18-5, 11-0 3A-2). Olivia Dockins tossed in 13 points, Callie Hall finished with 10 points, and Maddie Keen collected nine points for the Lady Greyhounds.

SPRINGDALE 47, ROGERS HERITAGE 36 The Lady Bulldogs trailed only briefly in the first quarter and claimed the 6A-West Conference road win. Charleen Hudson led a balanced scoring attack for Springdale (18-4, 7-2 6A-West) with 15 points, while Carolinda Hudson added eight. Kaelyn McCoy and Jakayla Bunch chipped in seven each. Sophie Sarratt finished with a game-high 18 points for Heritage (8-14, 2-7).

VILONIA 69, MAUMELLE 21 Sidni Middlton was efficient with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals in a rout for Vilonia (15-5, 8-0 5A-Central). Alexis Heston had 13 points, Maddie Mannion scored 11 points, and Haven Buck contributed 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

WATSON CHAPEL 49, MILLS 41 Makenzie King scored 13 points, and Jermera Streets followed with 10 points in an eight-point setback for Mills (11-7, 3-2 4A-8). Jeneva Gregory added nine points for the Lady Comets.

BOYS

BENTON 73, EL DORADO 45 Terrion Burgess clocked out with 21 points to support Benton (18-4, 8-0 5A-South) against the Wildcats. Dae'Juan Ellis scored 15 points, and Brayden Stamper had 10 points for the Panthers.

ENGLAND 67, MAGNET COVE 15 Landon Woods and Aden Scribner both had 13 points to push England (23-2, 13-1 2A-5) to a blowout win. Nick Brown tacked on 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds for the Lions.

FARMINGTON 78, PEA RIDGE 39 Layne Taylor dropped in 22 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in an overpowering effort for Farmington (24-2, 10-0 4A-1). Jaxon Berry punched in 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Sam Kirkman canned five three-pointers and ended with 17 points for the Cardinals. Mason Simpson also was effective with 13 points and six rebounds for Farmington.

SPRINGDALE 71, ROGERS HERITAGE 41 Springdale started the second half with a 15-1 run and held Rogers Heritage without a field goal for nearly four minutes to pull away for the 6A-West Conference win on Friday. The Red Bulldogs (13-9, 6-3 6A-West) led 31-24 at halftime, but put together a big run to push the lead to 46-25. Brylan Sims led Springdale with a game-high 20, including four three-pointers. Jarvis Palmer added 16 and Isaiah Sealy 15. Ben Manuel led Heritage (9-13, 1-8) with 14 points.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 62, WALDRON 61 Wyatt Clem's tip-in with just a few seconds left lifted Fountain Lake (12-11, 3-7 4A-4). Taylor Willis hit six three-pointers and scored 20 points for the Cobras, who led 34-29 at halftime. Dillon Dettmering had 16 points while Clem notched 12 points, including eight points in the final quarter.

IZARD COUNTY 71, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 32 Gabe Spray led the way with 23 points in a dominant outing for Izard County (17-7, 9-3 2A-2) on senior night. Keaton Melton had 13 points, and Cash Arnhart tallied eight points for the Cougars.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 61, JONESBORO 36 Daniel Culberson had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals as Central (19-4, 4-1 6A-Central) blasted the Golden Hurricane. Luke Moore scored 15 points for the Tigers, who led 34-17 at halftime.

MAUMELLE 52, VILONIA 44 Darren Fleming provided 21 points to lead Maumelle (11-10, 6-2) to a win at Eagle Arena. Jacob Lanier supplied 17 points and six rebounds for the Hornets, who also got a measure of revenge after losing the first meeting between the teams. Josh Lawrence scored 15 points, and Dashun Spence nabbed 13 points for Vilonia (15-6, 6-1).

MILLS 62, WATSON CHAPEL 51 Zaylin Rowland's 19 points led Mills (12-8, 5-0 4A-5) on the road in Pine Bluff. Anthony Hester tallied up 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Joseph Bell finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Comets.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 58, QUITMAN 47 Cody Hoover scored 16 points to send Mount Vernon-Enola (21-10, 8-5 2A-2) to another league victory. James Rodgers churned out 12 points, and Wyatt Sanders followed with 10 points for the Warhawks. Owen Brantley turned in 13 points, and Ethan Thurman scored 12 points for Quitman (7-16, 2-10). Greyson Ealy chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs.

PINE BLUFF 69, SHERIDAN 42 Randy Emerson had 15 points, and Courtney Crutchfield ended with 14 points as Pine Bluff (14-5, 7-2 5A-South) rolled. Deriyon Graydon connected for 10 points for the Zebras. Nate Carter's 18 points and Addison Reynolds' 11 points were team highs for Sheridan (12-8, 2-6).

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

CONCORD 55, CALICO ROCK 26 Kately Cornett scored 18 points for Concord (23-4, 9-1 1A-2), which remained a game out of first place in the district. Ashlyn Cossey had 17 points, and Whitley Goodson tallied 13 points for the Lady Pirates.

CORNING 49, OSCEOLA 34 Olivia Compton finished with 25 points for Corning (17-7, 8-1 3A-3), which has been victorious in 16 of its last 18 games. Katie Karr had 11 points for the Lady Bobcats.

DOVER 61, PERRYVILLE 39 Kenzie McCrotty scored 18 of her 25 points in the first half as Dover (17-4, 7-2 3A-5) ran past the Lady Mustangs. Logan Young had 12 points, Carley Nantze ended with 10 points, and Lily Titsworth came up with eight points for the Lady Pirates, who outscored their opponents 18-7 in the third quarter after leading 32-22 at the half.

QUITMAN 58, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 40 Sara Dixon collected 16 points as Quitman (20-3, 9-2 2A-2) defeated the Lady Hornets. Ali Cater scored 13 points, and Cailyn Sullivan corralled 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. South Side Bee Branch (9-20, 4-9) got 14 points from Aubrey Lankford and 10 points from Jewel Walley.

RECTOR 55, MARMADUKE 46 Maggie Rabjohn connected for 16 points to lead Rector (8-11, 4-6 2A-2) over the Lady Greyhounds. Emma Tarno scored 13 points, and Rylee Wilburn gathered 11 points for the Lady Cougars.

ROSE BUD 54, RIVERVIEW 38 Addie Bishop powered her way to 34 points for Rose Bud (2-15, 2-7 3A-6), which picked up win No. 2 on the season. Taylor Wilhite also had 13 points for the Lady Ramblers. Rylee Ferren had 10 points, and Gracie Zachary darted in with eight points for Riverview (2-14, 2-8).

RURAL SPECIAL 60, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 41 Rieley Sutterfield's 19 points steered Rural Special (11-9, 6-4 1A-2). Rayleigh Turner had 16 points, and Kendall Kocher netted 15 points for the Lady Rebels. Lainee Gentry finished with a team-high 18 points for West Side Greers Ferry (7-17, 3-8).

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 46, HECTOR 28 Mykaila Rodriguez and Sara Broadstock each had 12 points for Western Yell County (14-14, 6-3 2A-4), which evened its record. Zoe Watkins and Kynlee Millard both had 10 points for the Lady Wolverines.

BOYS

GRAVETTE 57, PRAIRIE GROVE 43 Gunnar Woolard led a trio of Gravette players in double figures as the Lions earned a 4A-1 Conference win in a makeup game at home over Prairie Grove. Joseph Beem and Holden Betz added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Gravette.

MARIANNA 69, DES ARC 19 Jamarie Anthony helped keep Marianna (12-5, 10-0 2A-6) unbeaten in conference play with 20 points. LeSean Gamble scored 16 points for the Trojans.

OSCEOLA 81, CORNING 58 M.J. Washington scored 25 points as Osceola (12-10, 6-2 3A-3) continued rolling. Jaylen Hatch had 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Seminoles, who've won nine of their last 10 games.

PERRYVILLE 63, DOVER 59 Luke Underwood filled up with 17 points to get Perryville (10-12, 4-4 3A-5) past the Pirates. Jonathan Baughman shot in 15 points, Wyatt Drennan had 14 points, and Brock Sawyer finished with 11 points for the Mustangs.

QUITMAN 51, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 50 Owen Brantley scored 26 points, including the game-winning basket with less than five seconds left, for Quitman (7-15, 2-9 2A-2). Greyson Ealy had 17 points, and Ethan Thurman tossed in 11 points for the Bulldogs. Brayzden Fortenberry put in 23 points, Jackson Thorn had 17 points, and Cole Pennington notched 11 points for South Side Bee Branch (11-21, 2-11).

SHIRLEY 77, TIMBO 68 Tyler Spencer scored 25 points, and J.J. Vasquez added 21 points as Shirley (11-7, 7-3 1A-2) eased to victory. Tayler Spencer also scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Grady Pitcock's 25 points and Braden Avey's 18 points led Timbo (7-18, 3-8).