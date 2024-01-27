Settlement confirms Cuomo misconduct

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The U.S. Justice Department reached a settlement Friday with the state of New York to resolve a sexual harassment investigation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, confirming allegations from the misconduct probe that led to the Democrat's resignation.

The agreement details a series of reforms made after Cuomo left office and outlines additional steps the state will take to change how it handles sexual harassment claims. Cuomo left office in 2021.

The Justice Department investigation, which began in 2021, found a pattern of sexual misconduct by Cuomo and said he subjected at least 13 state employees to a sexually hostile work environment. It said Cuomo's staffers failed to adequately report allegations and retaliated against four women who raised complaints.

An attorney for Cuomo said in a statement the former governor "did not sexually harass anyone."

"The DOJ 'investigation' was based entirely on the NYS Attorney General's deeply flawed, inaccurate, biased, and misleading report. At no point did DOJ even contact Governor Cuomo concerning these matters," said Rita Glavin.

E-prescription scheme leads to arrest

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Scammers hacked into doctors' electronic prescribing accounts, wrote tens of thousands of bogus orders for addictive drugs, then had runners pick them up from pharmacies in multiple states so they could be illegally resold online, prosecutors in New York announced Friday.

The man prosecutors said led the sophisticated drug ring, Devin Magarian, 21, of Kissimmee, Fla., pleaded innocent during a court appearance on Long Island and was ordered detained at least until his next court date Feb. 5.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said the scheme exposed vulnerabilities in the e-prescription system used by doctors and other prescribers to electronically send prescriptions directly to pharmacies.

Magarian faces 19 criminal charges, including illegally selling a controlled substance and illegally diverting prescription medications.

His lawyer, Douglas Rankin, dismissed the case a "rush to judgement."

"My client is 21 years old with no criminal record," he wrote in an email. "I fully expect that my client will be fully exonerated."

Magarian was nabbed earlier this month by Nassau County police when he was in the New York area to collect about $14,000 from a customer purchasing some 630 oxycodone pills.

Gun-waving man wants record erased

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man who gained notoriety for pointing a gun at social justice demonstrators as they marched past his home asked a local judge to wipe the misdemeanor from his record.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty in 2021 to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned him, as well as his wife Patricia McCloskey, weeks later.

Mark McCloskey filed a form Tuesday seeking to have the misdemeanor scrubbed from his record, multiple St. Louis media outlets reported.

The McCloskeys said they felt threatened by the protesters, who were passing their home in June 2020 on their way to demonstrate in front of the mayor's house nearby. It was one of hundreds of demonstrations around the country after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Missouri law requires a three-year waiting period before people may file for expungement of misdemeanors. Judges have the final say in granting expungements, but prosecutors can step in and argue that the records should be kept.

23-year terms sought for 2 in bombings

WASHINGTON -- A military panel at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, recommended 23 years in detention Friday for two Malaysian men in connection with deadly 2002 bombings in Bali, a spokesman for the military commission said.

The recommendation, following guilty pleas earlier this month under plea bargains for longtime Guantanamo detainees Mohammed Farik Bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep, marks comparatively rare convictions in the two decades of proceedings by the U.S. military commission at Guantanamo.

Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ronald Flesvig confirmed the sentencing recommendations.

The extremist group Jemaah Islamiyah killed 202 Indonesians, foreign tourists and others in two nearly simultaneous bombings at nightspots on the resort island of Bali.

The two defendants denied any role or advance knowledge of the attacks but under the plea bargains admitted they had over the years conspired with the network of militants responsible. The sentence recommendation still requires approval by the senior military authority over Guantanamo.

Defendants in some of the biggest attacks, including 9/11, remain in pretrial hearings.

Thirty detainees remain at Guantanamo. Sixteen of them have been cleared and are eligible for transfer out if a stable country agrees to take them.

A panel of five military officers delivered the recommendation after listening to the sentencing testimony.



