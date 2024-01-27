BOWLING

ASU second after five matches

The Arkansas State University women's team is second in total pinfall after five Baker matches Friday at the Prairie View Invitational in Arlington, Texas.

ASU went 3-2 in Friday's matches with victories over Sam Houston State (1,090-946), Southern (1,028-787) and North Carolina A&T (1,019-906). The Red Wolves lost to Youngstown State (1,021-1,010) and Louisiana Tech (1,005-948). ASU's 1,090 pins against Sam Houston State ranked as its fourth-highest Baker total of the season.

The Red Wolves totaled 5,095 pins (203.8 average) to stand second behind Jacksonville State, which has 5,282 pins. Youngstown State, Louisiana Tech and Vanderbilt round out the top five.

ASU will face Stephen F. Austin, Prairie View A&M, Nebraska, Maryville and Vanderbilt in traditional matches today.

BASEBALL

Arkansas holds first scrimmage Friday

Right fielder Kendall Diggs had two of the White team's three hits -- both solo home runs -- in a 3-3 tie with the Cardinal team on Friday as the University of Arkansas held its first scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Cardinal team was held to four hits, coming from center fielder Will Edmundson, catcher Hudson White, shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and designated hitter Ty Wald. Aloy's only hit was home run and catcher Ryder Helfrick also homered for the White team.

Hagen Smith got the start on the mound for the Cardinal team and pitched 1 inning, allowing 1 run on 1 hit with 3 strikeouts to the 4 batters he faced. Will McEntire followed, allowing 1 walk with 2 strikeouts over 2 innings. Gage Wood allowed 2 earned runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Mason Molina started for the White team, allowing 2 walks and 3 strikeouts in the 2 innings he pitched. Jake Faherty then allowed 1 earned run on 1 hit with a walk and 3 strikeouts over the next 2 innings, while Koty Frank finished up with 2 earned runs on 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout in his only inning of work.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas assistant coach resigns

University of Arkansas volleyball assistant coach Lexi MacLean recently resigned after one season in Fayetteville.

MacLean previously spent one season at Southern Mississippi. Prior to that she had two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Central Arkansas. She was also a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2019.

MacLean's journey into coaching started in Fayetteville, where she was a graduate assistant under Coach Jason Watson at Arkansas for the 2019 season. She was a four-year player with stints at TCU and Arizona State.

MacLean's connection with Watson dates back to her playing days, as she spent her freshman season under his tutelage at Arizona State in 2015.

-- Paul Boyd