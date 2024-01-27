Teen injured in shooting south of Little Rock





A teenager was badly injured in a shooting Saturday evening south of Little Rock, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the residence in the 10000 block of Hilaro Springs Road around 6:28 p.m. and located a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound outside his residence, Pulaski County sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said.

Knox couldn't say what the boy's exact condition was Saturday night, but knew that he had been seriously injured in the shooting and was being treated at an area hospital.

Authorities were investigating the shooting Saturday night, a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stated.



