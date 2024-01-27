Three people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Fayetteville

Tyler Mooney, 29, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree assault on a family member and terroristic threatening. Mooney was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Johnson

Thomas Hutson, 36, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 131, in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with stalking, harassing communications and violation of a protective order. Hutson was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday with no bond set.

Springdale

Marco Carillo-Vaca, 32, of 2200 E. Mountain Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse. Carillo-Vaca was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.