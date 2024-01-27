UAPB men’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS UAPB 8-10, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 9-9, 3-2

SERIES Southern leads 37-17

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;18.6;5.1

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;15.9;3.7

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.;17.8;1.8

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;11.2;3.4

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.;6.7;6.4

COACH Solomon Bozeman (26-55 in third season at UAPB and overall)

Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Tai'Reon Joseph, 6-3, Jr.;20.9;3.1

G Tidjiane Dioumassi, 6-4, Jr.;8.7;4.1

G Derrick Tezeno, 6-5, Jr.;7.1;4.5

G Brandon Davis, 6-1, Sr.;11.0;3.6

F Jalen Reynolds, 6-7, Sr.;4.5;3.8

COACH Kevin Johnson (9-9 in first season at Southern, 74-109 in seventh season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Southern

83.8;Points for;74.7

85.7;Points against;72.9

-5.1;Rebound margin;-3.7

0.3;Turnover margin;1.0

45.7;FG pct.;43.9

38.6;3-pt pct.;30.6

76.6;FT pct.;67.1

CHALK TALK Rashad Williams was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points in two games for UAPB. Also, Kylen Milton garnered league co-impact player of the week honors. ... Southern's Tai'Reon Joseph, who leads the conference in scoring, is coming off a 23-point night in the Jaguars' previous game against Grambling State. ... The Golden Lions have lost five of the past six meetings between the teams but earned a 62-55 win in the previous game against Southern on Jan. 21.

-- Erick Taylor