UAPB women’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Southern

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS UAPB 8-10, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 3-11, 3-2

SERIES Southern leads 30-9.

TV Non

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;17.7;7.2

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;12.4;3.5

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.;5.6;1.9

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;9.3;4.6

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.;10.7;5.8

COACH Dawn Thornton (45-81 in fifth season at UAPB, 93-151 in ninth season overall)

Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Aleighyah Fontenot, 5-9, Jr.;9.3;3.1

G Chloe Fleming, 5-6, Sr.;6.4;3.1

G Genovea Johnson, 5-8, Sr.;11.8;3.1

G Taylor Williams, 5-8, Sr.;7.3;2.2

F Sky Castro, 6-2, Sr.;3.4;2.9

COACH Carlos Funchess (85-81 in sixth season at Southern and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Southern

77.6;Points for;57.9

72.7;Points against;65.9

0.5;Rebound margin;-8.4

4.6;Turnover margin;4.0

42.9;FG pct.;37.8

28.9;3-pt pct.;29.1

63.5;FT pct.;61.8

CHALK TALK UAPB's Zaay Green was chosen the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for the fifth time this season after averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists last week. She also had her third triple-double of the season during a victory over Florida A&M. ... Southern has beaten the Golden Lions in 11 of the past 12 meetings, including a 62-53 win in the title game of the conference tournament on March 11, 2023. ... In its 73-70 loss to Bethune-Cookman on Monday, UAPB had 23 assists on 28 made field goals.

-- Erick Taylor