UA’s Beckford clears personal best, wins high jump

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior Romaine Beckford set a personal best indoors in winning the high jump Friday night at the Razorback Invitational.

Beckford, a transfer from South Florida where he won two NCAA titles, cleared 7 feet, 5 1/4 inches on his first attempt to set the meet record. His previous top mark was 7-5.

The personal-best had added significance, Beckford said, considering he is in the midst of a tough training schedule with the SEC Championships still a month away.

"It's very special that I've been training very hard in a new cycle," he said. "My body feels heavy. I didn't feel good before the competition, but then I just competed."

Beckford used his full eight-step approach after using a four-step approach two weeks ago when he cleared 7-2 1/4 to win at the Arkansas Invitational in his Razorback debut.

"My approach was way better," Beckford said. "I just tried to stay dialed in. I know every step of it, I feel confident with my approach. I didn't have to overthink it."

Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said Beckford has been a great addition to the Razorbacks.

"I think what these transfers do is they bring a freshman energy in, but with a lot more experience and maturity," Bucknam said. "That's the gift of the transfer portal, if you do it right."

Beckford missed three attempts at 7-7 3/4, the Olympic qualifying standard. He nearly cleared the bar on his final attempt before clipping it with his heels.

"I had a great attempt at it," he said. "I felt like I was way over the bar. I just came back down a little bit too early.

"I didn't clear the bar, but the great thing I took from that is that when I attempted it, it felt really good. I wasn't scared of it.

"It's just one of those next bars I have to get. I just need to get the timing and everything right."

Through four of seven events in the heptathlon, Arkansas has four of the top five spots behind Mississippi State sophomore Peyton Bair, who leads with 3,347 points.

In the next four spots are Razorbacks junior Jack Turner (3,304) and seniors Yariel Soto Torrado (3,189), Marcus Weaver (3,184) and Daniel Spejcher (3,096).

In women's events, Arkansas got a 2-3 finish in the 200 meters by senior Amber Anning (British national record 22.60) and freshman Shawnti Jackson (personal-best 22.77). Those are No. 2 and No. 3 all-time Arkansas marks behind Veronica Campbell's 22.43 in 2004.

Arkansas junior Nia Robinson, a transfer from South Florida, finished in third place in the long jump at 21-6 1/4.

Rachel Glenn, a junior transfer from South Carolina, cleared 5-11 1/4 to take third in the high jump.

In the pole vault, Razorbacks senior and NCAA champion Amanda Fassold cleared 13-8 1/2 to take fourth and freshman Hannah Estes cleared 13-4 1/4 for sixth.

The meet will continue today starting with the heptathlon 60 hurdles at 10 a.m.