20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 16-22 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Jan. 17
LaEric West, 35, and Ashley Chanel McKenzie, 36, both of Fort Smith
Khristian Michael Lawson, 24, and Savana Ann Murchison, 21, both of Hackett
Tracy Arthur Lowe, 53, and Erika Lynn Rasmussen, 43, both of Fort Smith
Colt Hunter Glover, 25, and Lindsey Nicole Jeffers, 23, both of Charleston
Jan. 18
John Matthew Holden, 25, and Ashlee Marie Smith, 22, both of Mansfield
Dalton Blake Thompson, 26, Monroe, Okla., and Haley Ann Carter, 26, Greenwood
Jan. 19
Kyler Dean McMurtree, 24, and Hailey Danielle Rodgers, 28, both of Fort Smith
Jeffrey Wayne Bryan, 59, and Teresa Lynn Matlock, 59, both of Poteau, Okla.
Timothy Shannon Moore, 33, Greenwood, and Tearany Keith Carlile, 29, Fort Smith
Brad A. Denham, 40, Fort Smith, and Melissa Ann Nokes, 36, Greenbrier
Ruben Dale Henson, 69, Denison, Texas, and Patricia J. Giessmann, 74, Cartwright, Okla.
Zachary Dillon Johnson, 33, and Tandy Starz Byrne, 37, both of Barling
Raven Bryce Bates, 25, and Beth-Birey Aurealia-Freedom Russell, 27, both of Durant, Okla.
Jade Nicole Ferguson, 27, and Sandra Marie Partain, 21, both of Stigler, Okla.