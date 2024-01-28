20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 16-22 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 17

LaEric West, 35, and Ashley Chanel McKenzie, 36, both of Fort Smith

Khristian Michael Lawson, 24, and Savana Ann Murchison, 21, both of Hackett

Tracy Arthur Lowe, 53, and Erika Lynn Rasmussen, 43, both of Fort Smith

Colt Hunter Glover, 25, and Lindsey Nicole Jeffers, 23, both of Charleston

Jan. 18

John Matthew Holden, 25, and Ashlee Marie Smith, 22, both of Mansfield

Dalton Blake Thompson, 26, Monroe, Okla., and Haley Ann Carter, 26, Greenwood

Jan. 19

Kyler Dean McMurtree, 24, and Hailey Danielle Rodgers, 28, both of Fort Smith

Jeffrey Wayne Bryan, 59, and Teresa Lynn Matlock, 59, both of Poteau, Okla.

Timothy Shannon Moore, 33, Greenwood, and Tearany Keith Carlile, 29, Fort Smith

Brad A. Denham, 40, Fort Smith, and Melissa Ann Nokes, 36, Greenbrier

Ruben Dale Henson, 69, Denison, Texas, and Patricia J. Giessmann, 74, Cartwright, Okla.

Zachary Dillon Johnson, 33, and Tandy Starz Byrne, 37, both of Barling

Raven Bryce Bates, 25, and Beth-Birey Aurealia-Freedom Russell, 27, both of Durant, Okla.

Jade Nicole Ferguson, 27, and Sandra Marie Partain, 21, both of Stigler, Okla.