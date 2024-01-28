An honor to be nominated

For not the first time, the announcement of Oscar nominations caught me off guard last Tuesday. I was getting out of the car, about to hike into the newsroom, when the NPR announcer alluded to "Oppenheimer" having received 13 nominations.
The
Column/Opinion
Today at 1:58 a.m.
For not the first time, the announcement of Oscar nominations caught me off guard last Tuesday. I was getting out of the car, about to hike into the newsroom, when the NPR announcer alluded to "Oppenheimer" having received 13 nominations.
The