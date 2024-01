Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Bailey Construction, 5900 Limdsey Road, $1,321,000.

David Woodke, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, $1,000,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Parkinson Building, 5920 Scenic Drive, $455,671.16.

H&D Homes LLC, 167 Fletcher Ridge Drive, $425,000.

Songbyrd Enterprises, 3115 Gaines St., $260,000.