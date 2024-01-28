Bulldogs’ Hubbard goes for 15 points in 2nd half

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Josh Hubbard scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Cameron Matthews had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Mississippi State beat No. 8 Auburn 64-58 on Saturday.

DJ Jeffries made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 11 seconds and grabbed 12 rebounds to help seal the win for Mississippi State (14-6, 3-4). Shakeel Moore scored 12 points and Tolu Smith added nine points and eight rebounds.

Johni Broome scored 14 points and Jaylin Williams added 10 to lead Auburn (16-4, 5-2).

It was Hubbard's first start of the season and the first start of his collegiate career. He was 7 of 16 from the floor and added three rebounds. He is currently the leading freshman scorer in the SEC at 14.9 points a game.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 79,

NO. 7 KANSAS 75

AMES, Iowa -- Tre King had 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 23 Iowa State knocked off No. 7 Kansas.

Iowa State (16-4, 5-2) improved to 13-0 at home this season while enhancing its status as a Big 12 contender. Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points for the Cyclones, and reserve Curtis Jones had 15 points.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas (16-4, 4-3) with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points on 5-for-18 shooting, and Johnny Furphy finished with 15.

A three-pointer and a layup by Tamin Lipsey helped Iowa State seize control early in the second half. Jones' three-pointer increased the Cyclones' lead to 55-43 with about 12 minutes left.

NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA 75,

FLORIDA STATE 68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- RJ Davis scored 24 points and freshman Elliot Cadeau added a season-high 16 as North Carolina rallied from an eight-point deficit early in the second half.

Davis surpassed the 20-point mark for the 12th time this season. Cadeau shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and had six assists as North Carolina (17-3, 9-0) extended its win streak to 10 games.

Primo Spears scored 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 3 of 4 three-pointers, for Florida State (12-8, 6-3).

NO. 4 HOUSTON 74,

KANSAS STATE 52

HOUSTON -- Jamal Shead scored 17 points, J'Wan Roberts had 14 points and six rebounds and Houston extended its winning streak to four games.

Damian Dunn added 13 points for Houston (18-2, 5-2), which built a 20-point lead by halftime and won its 17th consecutive home game. The Cougars converted 18 turnovers into 25 points and held a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Cam Carter scored 16 points and Arthur Kaluma and Dai Dai Ames added 11 apiece for Kansas State (14-6, 4-3), which lost its second in a row. The Wildcats shot 40%

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 75,

VANDERBILT 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dalton Knecht scored 12 consecutive points in the second half and finished with 32, rallying Tennessee past in-state rival Vanderbilt.

Tennessee trailed by as much as nine in the first half and Vanderbilt, winless in the SEC, led 43-39 early in the second half before the Vols rallied.

Santiago Vescovi added 12 points as Tennessee (15-4, 5-1) won its fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. Zakai Zeigler and Jordan Gainey each had 10 points.

Tyrin Lawrence scored 21 points and Ezra Manjon 14 for Vanderbilt (5-14, 0-6), one of two winless programs in the SEC.

NO. 10 ILLINOIS 70,

INDIANA 62

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Terrence Shannon Jr. made six free throws in the final two minutes to help Illinois survive a scare from Indiana.

Indiana tied the game at 62 with 1:29 left on a basket by Mackenzie Mgbako before Illinois scored eight consecutive points to seal the victory.

Marcus Domask led Illinois (15-5, 6-3) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Goode and Coleman Hawkins each had 11 points.

Malik Reneau scored 21 points for Indiana (12-8, 4-5) before fouling out with 3:02 left. Xavier Johnson had 14 points and Mgbako had 12.

NO. 20 TEXAS TECH 85,

NO. 11 OKLAHOMA 84

NORMAN, Okla. -- Chance McMillian scored 27 points and Texas Tech rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to beat Oklahoma.

Pop Isaacs had 18 points, including 13 in the second half for the Red Raiders (16-3, 5-1), who shot 52.6% from the floor.

Otega Oweh had 14 points and Milos Uzan and Sam Godwin each scored 13 for Oklahoma (15-5, 3-4), which has lost four of its last six games and six of its last eight against Texas Tech.

NO. 12 DUKE 72,

CLEMSON 71

DURHAM, N.C. -- Tyrese Proctor hit two free throws with 1 second left to help Duke hang on to beat Clemson, barely averting the program's first home loss to the Tigers in nearly three decades.

Freshman Jared McCain had 16 of his 21 points after halftime for the Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2), while Proctor had 18 points.

Hall had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (13-6, 3-5), including two free throws with 7.4 seconds left that had Clemson on the verge of only its fifth win ever in Cameron Indoor Stadium -- with the last coming in the 1994-95 season.

NO. 14 MARQUETTE 75,

SETON HALL 57

MILWAUKEE -- Oso Ighodaro scored 21 points, David Joplin added 20 and Marquette extended its winning streak to four games.

Marquette (15-5, 6-3) got a total of seven points from leading scorers Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones and broke open a close game by outscoring Seton Hall 45-28 in the second half.

Seton Hall (13-8, 6-4) was without top scorer Kadary Richmond due to an unspecified injury and lost its third consecutive game.

TCU 105,

NO. 15 BAYLOR 102, 3OT

WACO, Texas -- Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead shot with 10 seconds left in the third overtime, and TCU rallied to beat Baylor in a Big 12 thriller.

Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walker hit a tying 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the first overtime, but the Bears lost for the first time in four games at brand new Foster Pavilion. Baylor had a 10-point lead in the second half and a four-point edge in the third OT.

It was a third consecutive loss for the Bears (14-5, 3-3).

Freshman Yves Missi scored a season-high 25 points, and RayJ Dennis had 24 points and 10 assists in the first three-OT game for the Bears since a 116-111 victory in five overtimes at Texas A&M on Jan. 23, 2008.

Emanuel Miller scored 21 points and Micah Peavy added 18 for TCU (15-5, 4-3).

NO. 18 UTAH STATE 90,

BOISE STATE 84, OT

BOISE, Idaho -- Darius Brown II scored 19 points, Ian Martinez had 18 and Utah State beat Boise State in OT for its second straight win.

Great Osobor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Utah State (18-2, 6-1). Josh Uduje had 18 points and Isaac Johnson finished with 13 points and 11 boards.

Utah State went 10 for 11 at the line in overtime. Martinez made four free throws in the final 14 seconds.

NO. 21 BYU 84, TEXAS 72

PROVO, Utah -- Noah Waterman and Jaxson Robinson scored 17 points apiece to lead BYU.

Fousseyni Traore had 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots, and Richie Saunders and Spencer Johnson added 11 points apiece as the Cougars (15-5, 3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. BYU shot 64% from the floor and outscored Texas 40-26 in the paint.

Dylan Disu led the Longhorns with 19 points. Chendall Weaver added 15 points and Max Abmas 12. Texas (14-6, 3-4) scored 17 points off 15 BYU turnovers, yet trailed the entire second half.

WYOMING 79,

NO. 24 COLORADO ST. 76, OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Mason Walters scored at the buzzer to force overtime and Akuel Kot completed a four-point play in the final minute of the extra period, leading Wyoming past Colorado State.

Sam Griffin scored 24 points to lead the Cowboys (11-9, 4-3), who trailed by 11 points with 1:11 remaining in regulation.

Isaiah Stevens finished with 17 points and nine assists, Patrick Cartier added 19 points and Colorado transfer Nique Clifford added 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Colorado State (15-5, 3-4).

SEC

Micah Handlogten had a career high 23 points with 17 rebounds, Zyon Pullin had seven of his 20 points in overtime and Florida defeated Georgia 102-98 after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half. The Gators (14-6, 4-3) made 5 of 7 shots in the extra period, with one of them a putback by Will Richard, and all seven free throws. ... BJ Mack, a senior transfer from Wofford, scored 21 points to help South Carolina hold off Missouri and earn a 72-64 win to sweep the regular season series. South Carolina came into the game on a high after beating No. 6 Kentucky, 79-62 on Tuesday.