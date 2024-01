The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

1015 Louisiana St., victim not listed, 12:02 a.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $801.

1204 S. Park St., Jeff Lutz, 8:51 a.m. Jan. 18, property valued at $251.

1726 E. Second St., Buckhalter Techolongies, 2:33 p.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $3,055.

72204

5711 Greenwood Acres Blvd., Angelita Fluker,4:03 p.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $19,304.

7710 Colonel Glenn Road, Dollar General, 8:41 a.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $110.

8508 Kanis Road, Christian Scholars Learning Academy, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $1,031.

124 John Barrow Road, Shark's Fish & Chicken, 2:10 a.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $651.

9005 Lyndella Ct., Kinchen Levell, 12:04 a.m. Jan. 21, property value unknown.

1719 S. Tyler St., Jesus Perez, 8:40 a.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $4,400.

6200 Colonel Glenn Road, Miguel Rivera, 12:24 p.m. Jan. 18, property valued at $11,550.

2124 Fair Park Blvd., Chris Dominguez, 8:51 a.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $2,000.

2602 S. Monroe St., Melma Thompson, 9:08 a.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $650.

1918 S. Vanburen St., Jinshu Lin, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $6,650.

2602 S. Monroe St., Verge McSwan, 7:44 p.m. Jan. 17, property value unknown.

5123 W. 28th St., Darrion Phillips, 10:58 p.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $1,100.

72205

7224 W. Markham St., Sonny Nguyen, 9:23 p.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $80,855.

501 Bobwhite Dr., Michael McNamara, 1:57 p.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $3,025.

65 Flag Road, John Brock, 12:08 p.m. Jan. 23, property value unknown.

1 Amherst Cove, Sammie Sneed Moore, 7:26 p.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $2,710.

43 Brookside Dr., victim unknown, 1 p.m. Jan. 22, property value unknown.

3719 W. Sixth St., Jordan Arrington, 6:56 p.m. Jan. 18, property valued at $1,502.

108 Santa Fe Trl., Ryan Meeker, 10:25 a.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $2,950.

1115 Dennison St., Matthew Clampit, 6:06 p.m. Jan. 17, propety valued at $4,300.

72206

6609 Tracy Ave., Donavan Jarrett, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 24, property value unknown.

1800 Broadway, Parris Towers, 6:23 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $5,003.

72207

1123 N. University Ave., Dorkenda Moore, 1:02 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $500.

72209

3410 Pinewood Loop, Hogzilla Properties, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $3,500.

7515 Geyer Springs Road, victim not listed, 8:32 p.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $1,001.

2924 S. University Ave., Moses Hernandez, 7:59 p.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $101.

5 Valley Dr., Mildred Scroggs, 1:06 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $100.

9 Warren Dr., Bessie Yount, 9:38 a.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $740.

9515 Nolen Dr., Jason Fell, 4:51 p.m. Jan. 18, property valued at $51.

37 Sheraton Dr., Justin Jones, 4:35 p.m. Jan. 18, property valued at $301.

72211

10914 Beverly Hills Dr., Garth Hill, 3:11 p.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $1,200.

1221 S. Shackleford Road, Erasmo Garcia, 1:06 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $20,002.

721 Parkway Place Dr., Carra Claxton, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $1,300.

1412 Pickering Dr., Sarah Perez, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $2,000.

72223

4701 Sam Peck Road, Shenae Dunlap, 4:09 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $126.

5500 Highland Dr. No. 832, Darron Reed, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $3,000.

North Little Rock

72114

120 W. Pershing Blvd., Teesha Patterson, 6:20 a.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $20.

2200 Parker St., Claudia Mejia Vasquez, Gaby Portillo Mejia and Brayan Carranza Alvarado, 1:57 p.m. Jan. 25, property value unknown.

1903 W. 20th St., Taylor Hund, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $1,700.

2100 Augusta St., Keith Klosky, 11 a.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $185.

2013 N. Moss St., Chatella Brockman, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $594,480.

72117

5120 Alpha St., Debbie Byrd, 10 p.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $2,400.

72118

103 Spriggs, Arkansas Storage Center, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $630.

603 Donovan Briley Blvd., Crystal Jones, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $110.

4921 Arrowhead Pl., Gary Harper, 4 p.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $590.