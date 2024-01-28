BUSINESS PEOPLE

ADVOCACY
Jordan Welch has joined the Arkansas Trucking Association as finance coordinator.
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families has hired Pete Gess economic policy director and Hayley Cormican as health associate.
CONSULTING
Michael East has been hired by SafeHaven Security Group as a consultant.
MEDICAL
Megan Bonney has been promoted to president of CHI St. Vincent North.
Mackenzie Clyburn has been promoted to vice president of hospital operations at BHMC-Little Rock.
UTILITIES
Conway Corp has promoted Jeff Crownover to telecommunication systems senior engineering tech.