BUSINESS PEOPLE

ADVOCACY

Jordan Welch has joined the Arkansas Trucking Association as finance coordinator.

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families has hired Pete Gess economic policy director and Hayley Cormican as health associate.

CONSULTING

Michael East has been hired by SafeHaven Security Group as a consultant.

MEDICAL

Megan Bonney has been promoted to president of CHI St. Vincent North.

Mackenzie Clyburn has been promoted to vice president of hospital operations at BHMC-Little Rock.

UTILITIES

Conway Corp has promoted Jeff Crownover to telecommunication systems senior engineering tech.