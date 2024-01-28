Club News: Andante Music Club hosts “a singer’s life”; Calico Cut-ups participate in Quilts of Valor’s National Sew Day

Legion Post 27

The American Legion Post 27 holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Information: (479) 442-5291 or email amlegpost27@gmail.com.

Retired Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Jan. 30 at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe prior to the meeting.

J. Loy Bailey, administrator of the Benton County Health Department, will talk about the role of community health and the challenges to health departments in today's world.

Information: (316) 644-0472.

Andante

The Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to attend "A Singer's Life," a memorable program about the life journey of a professional singer, at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Dr. Arlene Barkley Biebesheimer will share her life as a professional vocalist in song and word. As she sings each song, she will acknowledge a person or setting that furthered her career.

Biebesheimer holds music degrees from the University of North Texas (BME), the University of Wisconsin (MM) and the University of South Carolina (DMA). Her career as a musician includes professional opera in Chicago, Ill., Evanston, Ill. and Milwaukee, Wis. and six years as principal soprano for the opera company in Passau, Germany. She taught music and voice in various colleges, elementary music and high school drama and speech and served as a church music director. Biebesheimer was artistic director for Opera in the Rock in Little, Rock for five and a half years. She and her husband Jerry moved to Bella Vista in 2022. She is a member of the Andante Music Club of Bella Vista.

Accompanying Biebesheimer on the piano will be Joan Hanna. Hanna is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas where she received a BME and MME. She taught for 26 years at Central Baptist College. Upon leaving, she established the Faulkner Academy of Arts, which is a team of ten instructors providing instruction in voice, piano, guitar and percussion. Ms. Hanna founded and directed the Conway Women's Chorus and the Conway Dinner Theater. During that time, she was also an adjunct instructor at UCA and UACCM. She and her husband, Ross, moved to NWA in 2021.

The program is free and open to the public.

The club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email cynthia.augspurger@gmail.com

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups Quilts of Valor is participating in the Quilts of Valor Foundation National Sew Day at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 in Sengel Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The Ohio Star Quilt block has been chosen as the official 2024 block for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The kits with already cut fabric for the Ohio Star Block will be available to sew. Bring a sewing machine and sewing tools. If you need to use a Guild sewing machine, please indicate this upon arrival. The Quilts of Valor small group will trim the blocks and make the quilts.

Lunch will be pizza and drinks will be available. Please bring a snack to share.

Information: Email admin@calicocutups.com.

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Feb. 9.

The inspirational speaker will be Patti Gard from Griffin, Ga. Her message is titled "Life Can Be Good in This Upside-Down World." Our feature will be special music for Valentine's Day.

The February Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at 67 Dogwood Drive in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge #1987 made it possible for fifteen veterans from the Veterans Home in Fayetteville to receive a Christmas gift bag with a long sleeve veteran's T-shirt, some snacks and several Christmas cards from area Girl Scouts this past Christmas. Several other Elk members were also part of the Adopt-a-Vet Program at the Veterans Home and donated hooded sweat shirts, socks, a blanket and some Razorback t-shirts to a few other veterans at the Veteran Home for Christmas. In the left photograph is Angela Ragmo, a member of the VA faculty; Marge Guist, Elk member; and Michael Morris, Assistant Administrator. In the right photo is Angela Ragmo, Michael Morris and Phillip Cappiello, Administrator of VA Home. (Courtesy Photos)



The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge held their annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Jan. 21 at Happy Hollow Elementary gymnasium. The Winners were Amelia Hall, girls ages 10-11; Gus Schelegel, boys ages 10-11; and Rocco Kelly, boys ages 12-13. They are all eligible to compete in the Elk State Hoop Shoot Contest which will be held in Hot Springs on Feb. 4. Pictured are Amelia Hall (from left) , Gus Schelegel, Justin Kelly, Elk Hoop Shoot Coordinator and Rocco Kelly. (Courtesy Photo)

