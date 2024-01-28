Coach Cal talks high of Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kentucky Coach John Calipari had some encouraging words for Razorbacks fans and University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman after his Wildcats rallied from behind for a 63-57 win Saturday at Walton Arena.

"I know everybody down here will panicking and all that other stuff," Calipari said. "Last year, Muss, they were 1-5 and they went to the Sweet 16.

"If this team chooses -- they've got enough talent -- if they choose to come together, they've got a coach that's proven, he's done it. They've just got to come together."

Musselman and Calipari have grown closer through their time coaching international teams, including back-to-back stints with the Dominican Republic National Team a little more than a decade ago.

Calipari's praise of the Razorbacks had its limits however, as he stopped abruptly and asked the assembled media a question.

"Do we have to play them again?" he asked.

When told the Razorbacks do come to Lexington, Ky., Calipari added, "OK, let's hope they come together after we play them again."

Arkansas returns the game with Kentucky on March 2 on the penultimate Saturday of the regular season.

Rebound battle

Arkansas won the rebounding battle for the first time in a conference game with a 44-39 edge.

Makhi Mitchell had a game-high 13 rebounds while Tramon Mark had 8 and Chandler Lawson 7 for the Hogs.

Arkansas entered the game with a minus-11.8 rebounding margin in league play, worst in the SEC, while Kentucky was at plus 0.5, tied for eighth in the conference.

The Razorbacks had double-digit rebounding deficits against Ole Miss (43-28), South Carolina (39-27), Texas A&M (47-35), Florida (48-31) and Auburn (46-32) among their first six league games.

Doubling up

Makhi Mitchell posted his second double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Mitchell has 12 career double-doubles, four at Arkansas and eight while he played for Rhode Island.

He also added four blocked shots against the Wildcats.

"Khi Mitchell played as good a game as he has since he's been at Arkansas with the four blocks and 13 rebounds and 10 free throws attempted," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network.

Sheppard swipes

The game swung midway through the second half with Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard making critical defensive plays.

After his driving layup pulled Kentucky within 37-36, he stole an El Ellis pass on the next Arkansas possession for a breakaway dunk to give the Wildcats their first lead.

Sheppard had another deflection and steal for a Kentucky breakaway later and he wound up with a game-high four steals, half of his team's total.

"That he gets from his mother, not his father," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said, referencing his parents Jeff and Stacey, who both played basketball at Kentucky. Jeff Sheppard was the most outstanding player at the 1998 Final Four for the national champion Wildcats.

Getting flagrant

The officiating crew went to the replay monitor for the administration of an offensive foul called against 6-9 Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell with 1:10 remaining in the first half and the Razorbacks leading 23-22.

Mitchell had powered into the lane with 6-6 Jeremiah Davenport in tight coverage and Mitchell swung his forearm and elbow into the chin area of Davenport.

The officials ruled Mitchell had committed a Flagrant 1 foul, giving Arkansas two free throws and possession.

Davenport made 1 of 2 free throws, but the ensuing Arkansas possession went for naught as 6-3 guard El Ellis' shot was blocked by 7-footer Ugonna Onyenso.

El train

The Walton Arena crowd erupted early in the second half after the Hogs pushed the ball up court and cashed in.

Guard El Ellis drove just inside the arc and spotted Jalen Graham mirroring his penetration on the other side of the lane with no man on him. Ellis lofted a lob pass, which Graham caught and hammered through for a 33-31 Arkansas lead at the 16:36 mark.

Who's ahead?

Arkansas took a 3-0 lead on an El Ellis three-pointer at 17:45 of the first half and did not relinquish the advantage for the next 24:49.

Kentucky took its first lead at 38-37 on a Reed Sheppard steal and dunk with 12:56 left. That play capped a 7-0 run for the Wildcats in a span of 1:07 that also featured Antonio Reeves' straightaway three and Sheppard's driving off-hand layup.

The teams traded the lead four more times over a stretch of 4 minutes after that until a steal and dunk by Reeves made it 44-41 and the 'Cats never trailed again.

Furious start

Neither team shot well at the outset but the fans were totally engaged, roaring after an El Ellis three-pointer to open the scoring at the 17:45 mark and during a series of missed layups by the Wildcats and Khalif Battle's block on a Reed Sheppard layup try.

The physicality and up-and-down pace was hectic and there was no stoppage of the clock until the officials noticed Arkansas forward Chandler Lawson had a bloody nose at the 14:40 and whistled a halt to the play.

Athletic trainers had to put cotton tufts in both of Lawson's nostrils to stop the flow.

Series update

Kentucky improved its lead in the series to 35-14. The Wildcats are 10-8 in games played on the Arkansas campus and 11-8 in road games at Arkansas.