Debutante Coterie benefit presents young ladies

The Hot Springs Debutante Coterie presented 13 young ladies at the 78th annual Red Rose Presentation on Dec. 18 at the Arlington Resort Hotel.

The hotel's Crystal Ballroom was decorated with hundreds of red roses. Forrest Spicher served as master of ceremonies.

The Hot Springs debutante program supports Our Promise Cancer Resources, a nonprofit organization that provides financial, professional and educational assistance to cancer patients and their families. Over the past 10 years, the Debutante Coterie has raised more than $85,000 for Our Promise.

-- Story and photo Special to

the Democrat-Gazette