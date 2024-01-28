A ROSE IS A ROSE

Debutante Coterie benefit presents young ladies

Today at 2:06 a.m.

by Rachel O'Neal

Bethany Morgan Pack, Annaclaire Alyse Berry, Audrey Suzanne Wacaster and Serenity Ann Bagley (front row); Piper Lyn Hernandez, Jillian Barrett Tankersley and Maddie Claire Bratton (middle row); and Adeline Chelsea Brasfield, Alyssa Nichole DeLee, Chloe Kay Graves, Sophia Jane Johnson, Gabriella Brooke Fisher and Karli Madison Fountain (back row) (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Hot Springs Debutante Coterie presented 13 young ladies at the 78th annual Red Rose Presentation on Dec. 18 at the Arlington Resort Hotel.

The hotel's Crystal Ballroom was decorated with hundreds of red roses. Forrest Spicher served as master of ceremonies.

The Hot Springs debutante program supports Our Promise Cancer Resources, a nonprofit organization that provides financial, professional and educational assistance to cancer patients and their families. Over the past 10 years, the Debutante Coterie has raised more than $85,000 for Our Promise.

-- Story and photo Special to

the Democrat-Gazette