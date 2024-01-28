EDITORIAL: No thanks needed, but you’re welcome anyway

There is a difference between Them and Us.

It's not just perception or culture, as some of the kids might tell you. It's not just opinion, or the way we were raised. The United States, in many ways, is just better than certain other countries and governments. Not perfect, just better. And even with all our imperfections, we still try--mostly--to hold the high ground.

Emphasis on mostly.

You might have missed the report as the news cycle blew by last week. But notice how little you are surprised by reading this: The United States government privately warned Iranian officials that the Islamic State was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack against Iranians earlier this month.

Which ISIS did. On Jan. 3, the terrorist outfit sent two suicide bombers into Kerman, Iran, and they triggered themselves. The blasts killed more than 90 people.

"Prior to ISIS's terrorist attack ... the U.S. government provided Iran with a private warning that there was a terrorist threat within Iranian borders," a U.S. official told the papers. "The U.S. government followed a longstanding 'duty to warn' policy that has been implemented across administrations to warn governments against potential lethal threats. We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks."

Whether Iran believed our spooks or not is hard to say. After all, dozens were killed. But perhaps it could have been worse. We don't know, because Iran's people at the UN didn't respond to American reporters, and not just American reporters.

In fact, hardliners in Iran initially blamed the United States and Israel for the blasts. Again, you can't be surprised by that.

But this past week, as the news trickled out that the Americans may have given the Iranians a heads-up, official media in Iran--and there isn't another kind there--went silent, not acknowledging anything of the sort.

That's okay. No thanks needed.

The Wall Street Journal reports that this wasn't the first time the Americans have warned the Iranians about such things. It's a habit, apparently: "The U.S. routinely shares warnings of potential terrorist activity with allies and partners. In some cases, it also warns potential adversaries. In December 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Trump for sharing intelligence that helped the Kremlin thwart a plot in St. Petersburg."

More from The Journal:

"A U.S. intelligence community directive known as 'duty to warn' requires spy agencies to warn intended victims, both U.S. citizens and non-Americans, if they are the target of a terrorist attack. There are exceptions, including if the intended victims are themselves terrorists or criminals, or if issuing a warning would endanger U.S. or allied government personnel, or intelligence or military operations.

"In the case of Iran, Washington alerted an adversary that has armed multiple proxies, including Yemen's Houthis as well as militias in Syria and Iraq that have carried out more than 150 attacks on American forces since mid-October.

"One former U.S. official said there could be a number of reasons for Washington to warn Iran. In addition to protecting innocent civilians, such a warning might be intended to prevent Tehran from responding to the attack in a way that could create further instability in the region and potentially undermine U.S. interests. Other former officials said that providing such a warning might also be a way to spur dialogue on foreign policy issues."

We wouldn't expect the Iranian government to notify the United States of a terror attack here, even through back channels. In fact, Tehran might encourage such a thing.

But then, there's a difference between Them and Us.

Most of the time.